Air Force awards contract for new hangar for B-21s at Ellsworth Air Force Base

Construction of a new two-bay hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base will be the next step toward preparing the base for the arrival of the B-21 Raiders.

On Thursday, the Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office B-21 Program Operations Team announced that Walsh Federal, LLC had been awarded the contract for the hangar. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded the contract on Sept. 17.

No timeline for construction of the hanger or its cost was provided, but the B-21 Program Operations Team said the B-21 program is on track to deliver the first aircraft to Ellsworth Air Force Base in the mid-2020s. The new hangar will serve as the low observable restoration facility to support the stealth mission of the B-21 Raider.

The B-21 Program Operations Team also confirmed Thursday that the Air Force is committed to purchasing at least 100 B-21 bombers, which will be stationed first at Ellsworth. The B-21s will incrementally replace the B-1 Lancer and the B-2 Spirit bombers to form a two-bomber fleet of B-21s and modified B-52s.

