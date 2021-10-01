Air Force awards contract for new hangar for B-21s at Ellsworth Air Force Base

Construction of a new two-bay hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base will be the next step toward preparing the base for the arrival of the B-21 Raiders.
On Thursday, the Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office B-21 Program Operations Team announced that Walsh Federal, LLC had been awarded the contract for the hangar. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded the contract on Sept. 17.
No timeline for construction of the hanger or its cost was provided, but the B-21 Program Operations Team said the B-21 program is on track to deliver the first aircraft to Ellsworth Air Force Base in the mid-2020s. The new hangar will serve as the low observable restoration facility to support the stealth mission of the B-21 Raider.
The B-21 Program Operations Team also confirmed Thursday that the Air Force is committed to purchasing at least 100 B-21 bombers, which will be stationed first at Ellsworth. The B-21s will incrementally replace the B-1 Lancer and the B-2 Spirit bombers to form a two-bomber fleet of B-21s and modified B-52s.
In a statement released Thursday, the Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs said the Air Force needs to transition from three bombers to two – a rebuilt, modernized B-52 and the next generation B-21 – to deter both established and rising adversaries. The B-21 will provide the capability to penetrate, fight and win in a highly contested environment, according to the Air Force.
Earlier this year, the Air Force released a B-21 Raider artist’s rendering graphic and a fact sheet about the stealth bomber. The bomber will feature intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic attack, and communication capabilities as well as being nuclear and mixed-munitions capable. Each B-21 Raider will cost about $639 million.
Five test B-21 Raider long-range stealth bombers are currently being manufactured at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif., Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall announced Sept. 20.
“The five test aircraft are being built on the same production line, using the same tools, processes and technicians that will build the production aircraft. This approach has enabled the production engineers and technicians to capture lessons learned and apply them directly to follow-on aircraft, driving home a focus on repeatability, producibility and quality,” the B-21 Program Operations Team said Thursday in a written statement.
The B-21 Program Operations Team said the B-21 program is focused on manufacturing quality test aircraft and taking every opportunity to test subsystems in labs, on the ground and in the air before the flight test program begins.
The 420th Flight Test Squadron based at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., will plan, test, analyze and report on all flight and ground testing of the B-21 Raider before the bombers become active at Ellsworth. A B-21 maintenance depot will be established at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Okla.