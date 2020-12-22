Airport director tells board that new routes could be coming to Rapid City

One of the most substantial actions taken by the Rapid City Airport Board on Tuesday came from an agenda item added just before the meeting began.
Airport Director Patrick Dame asked the board to add an agenda item to consider incentives for a new routes into Rapid City. The name of the airline wasn't released, but Dame said he has been in contact with a carrier who is considering the addition of six to eight inbound routes around the time of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Dame told the board that the policy in the past has been to offer a landing fee waiver to carriers bringing seasonal routes to the airport. He said the cost would be between $5,760 and $7,680 for the incentives.
Airport Board President Darren Harr said that investment seemed reasonable for the potential return of adding a new carrier to the airport.
Dame said the initial agreement would be for a trial year with the hope of increasing the number of inbound flights from up to eight new locations in future years beyond the Rally to summer-seasonal traffic.
During the director's report, Dame said the airport was down 34.5% in November from a record year in 2019.
"Even though the recovery is slower than we want," he said. "We are in better shape than many other airports."
Dame was also discussing a concern brought to his attention by an airport client. He said a vendor at the airport had told the client that its rent had been increased by $100,000 per month to justify rate increases. There was even discussion that Rapid City would soon have the same rates as Teterboro Airport.
At that point, Lynda Rydstrom of Westjet interjected that she knew the board was referring to her company and she didn't agree with how it was being handled.
"We have never told anyone our rates are going up $100,000 per month," Rydstrom said. "It is $100,000 per year."
Rydstrom said the company has to make up for losses due to the increase in rent fees.
"I want it in writing where we said this," Rydstrom said."I don't agree with this being brought up in a Director's Report and not as an agenda item."
Harr told Rydstrom that no one had even mentioned Westjet during the presentation and the only reason anyone knew the comment came from them was because she had said it.
"I have the email about Teterboro," Rydstrom said. "I would welcome the FAA to come in here and lay everything on the table."
Harr said he hoped the two sides could figure this issue out without involving the FAA. He said he doesn't believe the environment at the airport is competitive enough for an airport the size of Rapid City.
The board directed Dame to get the rates and standards from each Specialized Aviation Service Operator at the airport so the board could make sure everyone was following the rules of doing business on site.