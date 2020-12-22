Airport director tells board that new routes could be coming to Rapid City

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dame was also discussing a concern brought to his attention by an airport client. He said a vendor at the airport had told the client that its rent had been increased by $100,000 per month to justify rate increases. There was even discussion that Rapid City would soon have the same rates as Teterboro Airport.

At that point, Lynda Rydstrom of Westjet interjected that she knew the board was referring to her company and she didn't agree with how it was being handled.

"We have never told anyone our rates are going up $100,000 per month," Rydstrom said. "It is $100,000 per year."

Rydstrom said the company has to make up for losses due to the increase in rent fees.

"I want it in writing where we said this," Rydstrom said."I don't agree with this being brought up in a Director's Report and not as an agenda item."

Harr told Rydstrom that no one had even mentioned Westjet during the presentation and the only reason anyone knew the comment came from them was because she had said it.

"I have the email about Teterboro," Rydstrom said. "I would welcome the FAA to come in here and lay everything on the table."