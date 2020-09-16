Airport sees best month this year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Regional Airport had record breaking passenger loads in both January and February, putting the Airport on track for a fourth record breaking year in a row. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, passengers loads began dropping to a low of 93% in April, when compared to 2019.

August produced the best passenger numbers the airport has seen since December of 2019. Traffic at the Rapid City Regional Airport has been slowly growing since April numbers hit an all-time low of 1,486 (April, 2019 enplanements were 21,414). In May, the numbers increased to 5,807, June 11,119, July 19,922 and now August has increased even further to 24,692. Although the enplanements are well below August of 2019, (41,804 passengers), airport officials are pleased with the upward trend. Rapid City Regional Airport has managed to stay slightly ahead of the national average.

Rapid City Regional Airport’s year-to-date numbers are down 50% under the record 2019 year. However, when considering the five-year average for year-to-date, they are down 37.5%.