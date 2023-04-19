Michael Albin of Rapid City joined an elite group of runners this year. He is one of only three South Dakotans and one of 10,000 people worldwide to run in the six prestigious world marathons.

The six world marathons take place in New York, Boston, Chicago, Tokyo and London. Albin ran in the Tokyo Marathon on March 5, and upon completing the marathon he was awarded with the Six Star Medal signifying that he’d run in all six world marathons.

According to Guinness World Records, about 38,000 runners competed in the Tokyo Marathon. Six Star Medals were awarded to Albin and nearly 3,000 other runners, setting a Guinness World Record title for the most people to earn a Six Star Medal at a single marathon.

“Getting into international races is difficult. A lot of them do a lottery or you qualify based on how fast you can run,” Albin said.

“The feeling of accomplishment when you actually cross that line of that last marathon to get that Six Star – it’s really overwhelming,” he said. “It’s simply amazing that you’ve done something only 10,000 people in the entire world have completed with you.”

Albin marked another milestone this week by running in the Boston Marathon on Monday. It was his fifth time in the Boston Marathon, and his 70th marathon in total since he ran his first marathon in 2005. Albin, 46, qualified for this year’s Boston Marathon by competing in a sanctioned marathon in New Hampshire.

“I finished. That’s the key,” Albin chuckled about his fifth Boston Marathon. “You have to qualify based on age or a charity (you represent). It’s one of the most prestigious races out there.”

“I wanted to experience the Boston Marathon itself because it’s the oldest marathon in the United States. This year was the 127th running of it and I wanted to go experience it,” he said.

For Albin, running began simply as an attempt to exercise and lose some weight. He lost 60 pounds and found a passion that has taken him around the world and sparked a new career.

“One day I decided to go for a run. I made it about a half mile and turned around and walked home,” Albin said.

Albin started competing in marathons in the Black Hills, describing them as painful but enjoyable. Technological improvements in running shoes and proper training helped Albin keep going. Albin said he’s constantly in training, ready for the next marathon.

Eleven years after his first marathon, Albin entered his first international race in Berlin 2016. He and a friend were chosen through a lottery to run in that race.

“It was absolutely amazing,” Albin said. “Then things started to come together.”

In addition to competing in the six major world marathons, Albin has traveled nationwide and worldwide. On March 18, he ran in a marathon in Rome.

“I’ve met so many people across the world and so many friends that have the exact same passion. It’s meeting with old friends and new friends and meeting new friends along the way is what drives me,” Albin said.

“Getting the chance to travel, meeting new people and seeing the world – if I didn’t run, I don’t know if I would have made it to Rome or Tokyo, and I get to see the majority of these cities on my feet,” he said.

His passion for running prompted Albin to shift from a career in finance to opening a business, Black Hills Running Company. The business specializes in running shoes and clothing. Black Hills Running Company will mark its one-year anniversary in June.

Albin co-owns Black Hills Running Company with physical therapist Dan Jansen, who has a practice in the same building.

They specialize in apparel, shoes, nutrition and “all that fun stuff to help your adventure be a little bit more enjoyable,” Albin said.

“Having the shoes and apparel to help new runners or seasoned runners meet their goals just means the world,” he said. “If someone’s interested in running, take that first step. It can be a daunting first step. If you stay consistent with it, your feet will take you anywhere.”

Locating Black Hills Running Company and Jansen’s Physio Performance physical therapy, strength and conditioning business in the same building is a perfect partnership, Albin said.

“We have customers coming in and they may haven an injury, or on the flip side they come in for physical therapy and they need a new pair of shoes, so the partnership has been amazing,” he said. “The community has been awesome. Having this new store in Rapid City has been great.”

Albin has dedicated a wall in his store to displaying medals he’s earned from running the six world marathon. Now that he’s got his Six Star Medal, Albin has another goal to reach.

“I’ve always set my sights on running marathons in all 50 states,” Albin said. “I’m at 32, so I want to wrap up all 50 over the next few years.”