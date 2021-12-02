Alden Weller pots 1st pro goal as Rush lose to Tulsa

Alden Weller became another Rapid City Rush player to score his first ECHL goal.

The 25-year-old University of New England alumnus, playing in his 11th professional game, potted a third-period goal to cut the Rush's deficit down to one with less than seven minutes remaining Thursday night.

But the Tulsa Oilers held off their Mountain Division foe and grabbed a 4-2 win to open the three-game series at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Max Coatta assisted on Weller's goal and tallied the other score for Rapid City, which moves to 7-8-3 at the quarter-mark of the ECHL season, while Tanner Schachle, Brett Gravelle and Christian Evers dished out assists. Goalie Dave Tendeck collected 29 saves in his seventh straight loss. He hasn't recorded a win since opening night on Oct. 23, and is now 1-7-0 on the year.

Tulsa (8-5-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first 12 minutes of the contest. Dylan Sadowy wrapped a front-facing shot around Tendeck and scored at 7:47 of the opening frame. Logan Coomes followed at 11:58 by snapping in a puck that clanked off the boards and landed in front of the crease.

Coatta got the Rush on the board at 1:44 of the second period when he buried a short-side rebound of a Schachle shot.

The Oilers went back up by two scores in the third frame when Alex Gilmour tapped in a pass from Logan Coomes off an offensive zone faceoff at 10:22.

Weller picked up his maiden pro goal at 13:21 of the third when he unleashed a one-timer from Gravelle from the high slot that slid in.

Tulsa answered less than two minutes later when Jack Doremus blasted a slap shot from the right circle at 15:20 that helped seal the victory.

The Rush are now 1-2-0 against the Oilers this season. They were outshot 33-26, and went 0-for-3 on power plays and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Rapid City will face Tulsa again on Friday night for the second of three meetings.

