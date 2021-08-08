Alex Kandolin finishes runner-up at SDGA State Amateur

St. Thomas More graduate and South Dakota State sophomore Alex Kandolin finished the SDGA State Amateur Championship as runner-up after shooting a 75 in Sunday's final round at Moccasin Creek Golf Course in Aberdeen, and ending six strokes behind winner Lani Potter of Aberdeen.

Kandolin, who was tied with Potter after two rounds entering Sunday, finished with a 5-over 221 with rounds of 70, 76 and 75. Potter, also an SDSU student-athlete, shot a 69 on the last day, a competitive course record, for a total score of 1-under 215.

Rapid City Stevens alumna Natalie Young had her best performance of the tournament, shooting a 73 to finish with a 12-over 228.

STM graduate Nick Lust led the West River field in the men's competition, shooting a 73 Sunday for a 5-over 221, tied for 10th. Sioux Falls' Jack Lundin won the event with a 7-under 209.

Jack Lundin

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0