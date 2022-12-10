Alexa Ham makes raucous return to Lady Comets, earns 23-point double-double in season opener

BOX ELDER — Alexa Ham was sidelined for the entirety of last season while recovering from a knee injury, forced to watch from the bench as her Rapid City Christian teammates played in the Lakota Nation Invitational at Summit Arena, scored big Black Hills Conference wins over Hill City and Custer and fell in heartbreaking fashion to Belle Fourche in the playoffs.

Saturday evening marked her return to the lineup, and the senior made her comeback known, pouring in 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as the Lady Comets muscled past Class AA foe Douglas 65-41 in a physically-played season-opening contest.

“I just love the game. I love the girls playing the game, and it’s just really enjoyable to just go in and have competition,” Ham said. “Having a year off from active high school sports was rough, so coming back I’m just grateful.”

Ham tallied the first points of the game for Christian (1-0) and had nine by halftime. She found her stride in the third quarter, collecting 10 points in the frame to carry the offensive load after Olivia Kieffer picked up her fourth foul, and eclipsed the 20-point mark in the fourth. She drilled a 3-pointer and notched a pair of buckets off offensive rebounds as part of her ledger.

“It was really special. I’m really happy for her. She’s a great kid and she works really hard, and she’s been waiting for this moment like everybody who gets injured,” Lady Comets head coach Joe Kieffer said. “She deserves to have a great senior season with how much time and effort she put into getting back to where she is.”

Olivia Kieffer picked up right where she left off last season for Christian, less than a month removed from signing with the University of South Dakota. The senior guard racked up a game-high 27 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to join Ham as a double-double performer. Savannah Armendariz chipped in five assists and five rebounds along with three points. Freshman starter Hayden Thorton was out with a sprained ankle, and senior guard Samantha Thomson was missing as well due to illness.

Chloe Shreve, a 6-foot-1 freshman, came off the bench for Douglas (0-2) and put herself on the map, notching 15 points, including nine in the third quarter, and Keana Walton added nine points.

“As a coach you always play through how you think a game is going to go, and that’s definitely not how I played it out,” said Joe Kieffer, whose squad racked up fouls and was loose with the ball. “It’s a little bit on the strange side. We’ve had a couple really good weeks of practice. I’ve really felt this team is as good as I’ve seen as a coach, and we did not come and play how I expected.”

Walton drained a 3 and had five early points as the Patriots took a quick 7-2 lead, but Kieffer tallied back-to-back layups and Armendariz unloaded a 3 on an 8-0 run as the Lady Comets pulled ahead.

Kieffer closed out the first quarter with two more buckets for a 14-9 advantage, which ignited a 14-0 run as Christian extended its lead above double digits at 22-9. Lydia Williams hit a 3 before Kieffer poured in six straight points for a 22-point advantage, 33-11, before Douglas tallied four straight points to end the second quarter, trailing 33-15.

Kieffer and Ham collected five points each as the Lady Comets opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run, during which Patriots head coach Mike Clark was given a technical foul after exchanging words with a referee. Kieffer was also nabbed for her fourth foul during the run, with 6:30 left in the period, forcing her to the bench. Ham kept the Christian offense moving, however, finding seven straight points.

Douglas outscored Christian 16-8 in Kieffer’s absence as Shreve heated up, completing a 3-point play in her seven-point quarter. Walton also hit a 3 and Lezlie Moore found the basket off an offensive rebound, but the Patriots’ deficit remained at 20, 49-29, heading into the fourth.

“I think we didn’t jive the best — our shots weren’t going in, we didn’t rebound as well as we could’ve — but we’ll get there,” said Ham, whose team returns to action Wednesday at the Lakota Nation Invitational. “For the LNI, I’m hoping we all keep our heads up and just go in expecting our potential.”

After Kieffer knocked down a 3 following two offensive boards to eclipse 20 points, Ham grabbed an offensive rebound and scored a bucket to do the same. Kieffer tallied eight in the final frame, staying foul-free for the remainder of the contest.

Rapid City Christian opens its LNI campaign Wednesday against St. Francis Indian (0-1) at The Monument Ice Arena. Douglas travels to Hot Springs on Thursday.

“It’s mostly mentality,” Ham said. “We need to stop getting in our heads. Heads up and go to work with our feet.”

Comet boys open season with offensive win over Patriots

After graduating five key seniors from last season’s squad and losing plenty of height, there were plenty of questions heading into Saturday night’s game as to how the Rapid City Christian boys basketball team would fare in their season opener against Class AA foe Douglas.

Questions about their offensive ability were answered, as the Comets raced past the Patriots 74-49 in Box Elder.

“It’s always exciting to kick it off. Coach (Travis) Miller does a good job with his kids, Douglas has a really athletic group,” Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said. “They’ve got some kids who can really shoot it, so I was pleased with how we started the game. This group has talent, it’s just a matter of, can we continue to get better through the season. But I’m pleased with a ton of things today.”

Sam Fischer led the Comets (1-0) with a game-high 19 points, while Julius Frog tallied 16 points and eight rebounds and starting point guard Benson Kieffer had five steals and five rebounds to go along with 11 points.

Jesse Hand paced the Patriots (0-1) with 15 points, all scored in the second half, while Landon Cast and Jason Fisher added 10 points apiece.

“They just weren’t rebounding too hard. They weren’t crashing the boards as well, so I took advantage of that,” said Frog, who had seven first-half boards. “(I) got low, pushed them out. I was more aggressive than them I thought.”

Fisher drilled a trio of 3-pointers on a 10-0 run in the first quarter as Christian took a 25-14 lead into the second, where Frog heated up and tallied six points to stretch the margin beyond 20, 44-23, at halftime.

Cast and Hand hit back-to-back 3s early in the second half, but they were met by a 13-6 run by the Comets where Fisher scored seven points. Cayden Von Eye knocked down a corner 3 to open the fourth and give Christian its largest lead of the night, leading 64-35. Hand started hitting buckets, scoring nine straight in the final frame, as the Patriots cut their deficit to 20 and prompted Courtney to put his starters back in briefly to get a hold of things.

The Comets answered with eight straight points to keep the victory safely in hand.

“We don’t have as much size, so we really emphasize that we’ve got to box out, and for the most part we did a pretty good job,” Courtney said. “I think we gave up seven offensive boards in the first quarter, and I thought that really kept Douglas in the game, but once we did a better job of rebounding, taking care of that, and we were able to get out in transition, it made a big difference.”

Rapid City Christian will partake in the Lakota Nation Invitational for the second straight year and will face Crow Creek in the play-in round Wednesday at Summit Arena. Douglas is at No. 4 St. Thomas More on Tuesday.

“It’s a great game to open the season with because you’ve got to come out and really play well against Douglas to go win,” Courtney said. “You know at the LNI you’re going to see all kinds of cat-quick guards and great athletes, so we’re excited about being in that tournament.”