Alison Ramsdell named new US attorney

Alison Ramsdell has been named the 44th United States Attorney for the District of South Dakota. U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange administered the oath of office to Ramsdell on Thursday, and her appointment took effect Friday.

As U.S. attorney, Ramsdell leads an office responsible for prosecuting federal crimes and defending the interests of the United States in the District of South Dakota. The U.S. District Court for South Dakota appointed Ramsdell and she will serve in the position until the vacancy is filled by a presidentially-appointed, Senate-confirmed nominee.

Ramsdell has served the U.S. Attorney’s office since September 2014, when she joined the district’s civil division as an assistant U.S. attorney. In 2016, Ramsdell was selected to lead the district’s civil rights section.

She received her bachelor's degree from Valparaiso University and her juris doctorate from the University of Iowa School of Law. Following law school, she clerked for District Court Judge Karen E. Schreier and served as the U.S. District Court’s pro se law clerk.

“It is a profound honor to serve the District of South Dakota in this capacity, and I am deeply grateful to be doing the work alongside such exceptional colleagues,” Ramsdell said in a statement.

Ramsdell lives in Flandreau with her husband and two sons.

