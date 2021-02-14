All-around effort lifts Yellow Jackets to 91-63 win

Black Hills State men's basketball put away Colorado Christian 91-63 Sunday night at the Donald E. Young Center.
BHSU (6-5, 6-5 RMAC) finished with 47 points off the bench on a night that saw 12 different Yellow Jackets score points.
Trey Whitley scored 21 to lead the team, making 5 of 8 from beyond the arc and 7 of 10 from the field.
Ryder Kirsch led the team with five rebounds to go along with eight points and a steal. Adam Moussa dished out seven assists and tallied three points.
Joel Scott scored 19, going 8 of 9 from the field and grabbed three boards.
Sindou Cisse grabbed three steals while making 7 of 8 from the field to total 15 points.
After going back and forth to open the game, back-to-back threes from Kirsch kicked off a 9-0 scoring run to put BHSU ahead 16-9 nearing the 14-minute mark. A Whitley 3-pointer followed by a Cisse layup gave the Yellow Jackets their first double-digit lead of the game at 29-18.
A steal and a dunk from Cisse put BHSU up by as much as 17 points with 6:06 left in the first, pushing their lead to 39-22. The teams traded points the rest of the half, and Whitley's fourth 3-pointer of the game sent the Yellow Jackets into the half with a 49-36 advantage.
BHSU played add-on in the second half and didn't look back as they outscored the Cougars 9-2 out of the break, capped by a Moussa trey to move ahead 60-38. Later in the game, a John Shanklin layup put the Yellow Jackets up by 30 and they went on to lead by as much as 32 (87-55) on a PJ Hayes 3-pointer at 4:51.
From there, BHSU emptied the bench and saw points from Taylor Edwards and Ryker Cisarik, while Michael Russell tallied three rebounds and two assists in the final minutes to seal the game.
Up Next:
The Yellow Jackets will play Chadron State on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Donald E. Young Center.
BALANCED ATTACK LEADS SD STATE MEN TO VICTORY
Six Jackrabbits scored in double figures as the South Dakota State men's basketball team defeated Oral Roberts 95-80 Sunday at the Mabee Center.
South Dakota State (12-5, 6-2 Summit League) pulled even with North Dakota State and South Dakota atop the conference standings. Oral Roberts (11-9, 8-4) dropped to fourth place.
The Golden Eagles took a 44-43 halftime lead and led 51-49 with 17:29 to play. The rest of the game belonged to the visitors draped in yellow.
State scored the game's next 12 points amid a 16-3 run. Oral Roberts drew no closer than eight the rest of the way as the Jackrabbits salvaged a split of the two-game weekend series.
Douglas Wilson sparked the SDSU offense with a team-high 23 points. Baylor Scheierman compiled his 11th double-double, scoring 22 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and distributing seven assists.
Alex Arians posted his fifth career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Charlie Easley (12 points), Matt Dentlinger (10) and Luke Appel (10) also reached double figures for State.
Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas kept up his hot shooting. One night after a career-best 42-point effort, he scored a game-high 30 points on 9 of 23 shooting. Kareem Thompson added 18 and Kevin Obanor scored 10.
SDSU dominated the boards, owning a 52-32 advantage on the glass, with four Jackrabbits hauling in at least seven boards.
The Jacks shot 48.5%, making 8 of 18 3-pointers and 23 of 29 at the free-throw line. Oral Roberts shot 35% (24 of 68) and converted only one of its nine layups, as the Jackrabbits enjoyed a 44-14 advantage on points in the paint.
Notes:
• Easley scored in double figures for the first time in his college career.
• Wilson tallied his 14th career 20-point game.
• Scheierman eclipsed the 20-point mark for the second time.
• Arians' double-double was his first this season.
• The last time six Jacks scored in double figures was in a 100-58 win at Western Illinois on Dec. 28, 2018.
• SDSU (6-2), North Dakota State (9-3) and South Dakota (9-3) have equal .750 winning percentages in Summit League play.
SDSU is scheduled to play at North Dakota State Friday and Saturday. Game times are 7:30 p.m. each night in Fargo, North Dakota.
SELLAND SCORES 30 IN WOMEN'S WIN OVER ORAL ROBERTS
No. 23 South Dakota State women's basketball won its 14th consecutive game Sunday afternoon, defeating Oral Roberts 73-61.
The Jackrabbits improved to 17-2 overall and 10-0 in conference play and shot 43.5% from the field. State outrebounded ORU 40-38 and outscored the Golden Eagles in the paint 38-24.
Individually, Myah Selland had a career day with 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Paiton Burckhard scored 12 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished three assists. Tylee Irwin added 11 points and six rebounds. Haley Greer finished with three blocks and Kallie Theisen recorded five rebounds.
SDSU started the game strong with a 9-0 run. The spurt was a part of a larger 16-6 run in the first five minutes of action. The 3-pointers kept falling for Oral Roberts as the Golden Eagles hit four shots beyond the arc in the first six minutes of the quarter. SDSU never trailed in the opening frame despite being outscored 8-4 in the final 3:20 to make it a 22-20 game at the end of the first.
Both teams went back and forth in the opening four minutes of the second. Oral Roberts took its first lead of the game on a 3-pointer at the 7:22 mark to make it 25-24. Selland gave the Jacks the lead moments later, but only to see another Golden Eagle 3-pointer to follow. State regained separation thanks to an 11-4 run to close the half with a 38-32 lead.
After Irwin started the second half with a 3-pointer, Oral Roberts scored 11 unanswered points to take a 43-41 lead. The score remained locked at 43-41 until Myah Selland's free throws broke a near five minute SDSU scoring drought and tied the game back up at 43-43. The two free throws launched a 10-0 run, capped off by back-to-back 3-pointers by Greer and Sydney Stapleton to put the Jacks up 51-43 with just under three minutes remaining in the third. Oral Roberts cut the SDSU lead to 56-51 with a 3-pointer to end the quarter.
The squads traded baskets for the majority of the final quarter as the Golden Eagles got as close as 63-61 at the 3:06 mark, but a 10-0 Jackrabbit run closed out the game and clinched a 73-61 victory.
Game Notes:
• SDSU improved to 23-6 in the all-time series against Oral Roberts, including 18 consecutive wins
• After scoring a career-best 30 points, Selland now has 1,150 career points, ranking 32nd on the all-time SDSU scoring list
• Greer's three blocks are a career high
Up Next:
South Dakota State is scheduled to continue its four-game road stretch Feb. 19-20 against North Dakota State. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. both nights inside the Scheels Center.
JACKRABBITS DROP 3-0 VBALL MATCH TO DENVER
South Dakota State women's volleyball fell in three sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16, to Denver on Sunday afternoon inside Frost Arena.
The Jackrabbits fell to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in Summit League play, while Denver improved to 2-1, 2-1 Summit League.
State was led by Akeela Jefferson with nine kills and two service aces and added 11 digs. Tori Thompson recorded six kills, while Blau added four. Thompson, Anna Nerad and Blau each posted a block for the Jacks. Carly Wedel and Madison Fay dished 17 and eight assists, respectively. Tatum Pickar led with 12 digs and Burk added eight.
A kill by Thompson gave the Jackrabbits an early 6-5 edge in the first, but Denver answered with a 9-2 run to take a 14-8 lead. The teams traded two-point runs until Denver maintained a 21-16 advantage. State was unable to catch up from there as Denver took the first set, 25-19.
Denver started off the second set on a 5-0 run which eventually turned into a 14-9 advantage. A 7-3 Jackrabbit run, capped off by a Nerad kill, put SDSU within one at 17-16. The Pioneers ended the set with an 8-2 run to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
A kill by freshman Brooke Amann gave the Jackrabbits a 2-1 lead early in the third, but Denver responded with eight unanswered points to pull away. State didn't come closer than five the rest of the way as Denver completed the sweep with a 25-16 third set victory.
Game Notes:
• Denver holds a 16-1 advantage in the all-time series
• South Dakota State has yet to have a match go more than three sets this season
Up Next:
South Dakota State will face Denver again on Monday at 1 p.m. inside Frost Arena.