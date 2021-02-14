All-around effort lifts Yellow Jackets to 91-63 win

Black Hills State men's basketball put away Colorado Christian 91-63 Sunday night at the Donald E. Young Center.

BHSU (6-5, 6-5 RMAC) finished with 47 points off the bench on a night that saw 12 different Yellow Jackets score points.

Trey Whitley scored 21 to lead the team, making 5 of 8 from beyond the arc and 7 of 10 from the field.

Ryder Kirsch led the team with five rebounds to go along with eight points and a steal. Adam Moussa dished out seven assists and tallied three points.

Joel Scott scored 19, going 8 of 9 from the field and grabbed three boards.

Sindou Cisse grabbed three steals while making 7 of 8 from the field to total 15 points.

After going back and forth to open the game, back-to-back threes from Kirsch kicked off a 9-0 scoring run to put BHSU ahead 16-9 nearing the 14-minute mark. A Whitley 3-pointer followed by a Cisse layup gave the Yellow Jackets their first double-digit lead of the game at 29-18.

A steal and a dunk from Cisse put BHSU up by as much as 17 points with 6:06 left in the first, pushing their lead to 39-22. The teams traded points the rest of the half, and Whitley's fourth 3-pointer of the game sent the Yellow Jackets into the half with a 49-36 advantage.