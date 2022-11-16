All Nations announces All-Conference team

The All Nations Football Conference announced its All-Conference team on Wednesday.

Most Valuable Player

Rocky Wiedman, Senior RB/DL, Todd County

Offense

Quarterback

Gavin Thigh, Lower Brule. The senior finished the season with 1,300 passing yards, 418 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns.

Running backs

Josiah Cottier, Red Cloud. The senior racked up 1,125 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.

Johnny Luger, Standing Rock. The senior rushed for 1,288 yards and 30 TDs.

Ty Valandra, Todd County. The sophomore rushed for 1,188 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Antrell Harlan, Winnebago. The junior rushed for 1,170 yards and 20 TDs.

Wide receivers

Adriano Rama, Red Cloud. The senior finished the year with 300 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Brian LaRoche Jr., Lower Brule. He racked up 750 receiving yards and hauled in 16 touchdown passes.

Tight end

Marley Carpenter, Lower Brule. The junior finished with 400 yards receiving and 10 TDs.

Offensive linemen

Bryce Redfish, Senior, Todd County

Anthony Looks Twice, Senior, Little Wound

Tierre Walker, Senior, Winnebago

Tayshawn Battese, Senior, Lower Brule

All-purpose players

Destin Vargas, Winnebago. The senior quarterback racked up 1,116 yards rushing, 684 yards passing and 32 total TDs.

Sayge Yellow Eagle, Todd County. The senior accounted for 871 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns.

Defense

Defensive linemen

Joey Gerken, Little Wound. The junior racked up 42 tackles including 22 solo tackles, 17 1/2 tackles for loss and 10 1/2 sacks with one forced fumble.

Helixio Eagle, Standing Rock. The senior recorded 51 tackles, 4 sacks and a forced fumble.

Rocky Wiedman, Todd County. The senior racked up 64 tackles, 8 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Ellwyn Langdeau Jr., Lower Brule. The senior finished the year with 37 tackles, 24 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss and one sack.

Linebackers

Stacy Eagle Bear-Poignee, Todd County. The senior finished with 71 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Stephan Guerue, Todd County. The senior recorded 55 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.

LaDanien Kills in Water, Little Wound. The senior recorded 79 tackles, 22 solo tackles, 17 TFLs, five sacks, four forced fumbles and intercepted one pass.

Jules Ecoffey, Red Cloud. The senior amassed 110 tackles, eight TFLs, 2 sacks and one interception.

Defensive backs

Semni Big Crow, Pine Ridge. The senior recorded 81 tackles, five interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and four sacks.

Duran Blackfish Jr., Winnebago. The senior amassed 68 tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four interceptiosn.

Haedyn Haas, Red Cloud. The senior recorded 15 tackles, nine interceptions and returned three of those interceptions for touchdowns.

Special teams

Renzo Bullhead, McLaughlin. The kick returner returned six kickoffs for touchdowns this season.

Antonio Robles, Winnebago. The senior kicker finished the year with 18 successful PATs.

Honorable Mentions

Nate LeBeaux (Red Cloud), Daelan LeBeaux (Little Wound), Tatanka Catches Enemy (Little Wound), Adam Eagle Shield (Standing Rock), Todd Stabler (Omaha Nation), Nunpa Kirkie (Lower Brule), Kaden Kennedy (Winnebago), Tayvon Apple (Little Wound), Ray Crow (Todd County), Kenyon Labeaux (Little Wound), Brock Ducheneaux (Cheyenne Eagle Butte), Roland Stands (Marty), Lane Gray (Lower Brule)