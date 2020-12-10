Allan Bertram looks to make Central girls a contender

Coach’s comments: "We will be a very senior heavy team with three returning starters from last year’s group and nine on the roster. The three returners (Micah and Julian Swallow and Kohl Meisman) were our three leading scorers from last year. We will have to have some of our other seniors step up and fill some spots that were vacated from last year’s senior group. The three returners were the only non-seniors that saw significant varsity minutes last season. This group is really athletic, super quick, and could be a very good team defensively. Much like last year, we will try to get out and run in transition offensively and use our athleticism on both ends of the floor. As with all teams, we will need to figure out our roles on the team and fill those roles to the best of our ability. We will also need to have our junior class step up and be ready to fill spots as we have no idea what each day will bring with everything that is going on right now. This team will definitely compete and could do some really good things this year. I am super excited for our guys after ending last year’s season with not being able to play in the state tournament."