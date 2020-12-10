Allan Bertram looks to make Central girls a contender

As the founder of Sacred Hoops, a state-wide youth AAU youth basketball program, Allan Bertram has been pretty busy the past few years.
He added to that workload this past summer when he took over the Rapid City Central girls’ basketball program.
Despite some ups and downs because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bertram said it has been an exciting time since taking over, especially with how hard the team has worked since his hiring in June.
The goal now is to get the Central girls back to state prominence.
“Our girls have worked extensively throughout the off-season,” he said Wednesday during practice at Naasz Gymnasium. “We weren’t able to have practice that first week because of the COVID guidelines, but our kids, because of the time they spent in the gym in the offseason, have really improved their skillset. I think that helped because they were a little more ready than they normally would have been.”
Obviously with a brand new program, Bertram said they are having to learn completely brand new concepts and a brand new way to play.
When that happens, he said teams are going to have a lot of ups and downs, and they are going to have a learning curve.
Senior guard Jordon Hecket said the difference between this season and last season is everything. She said they are all new players with a new coach.
“It’s a new season for us, everything is new; new energy, just a new mindset,” she said. “We’re really looking to do something special this season. I’m super excited, we’re all super excited. It is going to be a good season."
Bertram said to expect the Cobblers to pressure all over the floor, using a full court press in a variety of ways. Offensively, the biggest change is he said they are going to be an all-out transition offensive high school basketball team.
“It’s a fun way to play and we have depth, and that’s the main reason we decided to do this,” he said. “We have 10 really solid players who can play. When you have that depth it is a great way to utilize it by having them play really hard.”
Leading the way are three returning starters — Heckert, who led the team in scoring at 13 points a game last season, 6-foot-2 junior Josie Hill (8 ppg., 6 rpg.) and senior Morgan Sullivan (3 ppg.).
“Jordon is such a great leader and she has an outstanding work ethic,” Bertram said. “She is a young lady who loves the game of basketball and plays with a lot of passion. One of the great things about how hard the kids have worked, everything doesn’t have to fall on her shoulders. She had a talent round her.
"Josie Hill has just developed into a really good player. She is going to have a big year. We have three really big juniors. Josie is 6-2, Denna Smith at 6-1 has improved tremendously and McKadyn Chasing Hawk at 6-foot can step up and shoot the ball.”
Bertram said that senior Ramsey Deming, a staple in the volleyball program, has dedicated herself to the game of basketball and is shooting the ball well, and Sullivan is a Division I athlete, playing soccer at USD.
“When you have that kind of athleticism, you are going to be a force on the court," he said. "Julie Valandra is a girl who is prepared to have a great senior year. She can shoot the ball well."
Bertram added that junior Amarae Rinto may be one of their best athletes and junior transfer Missy White Hat was a starter at Todd County and led the team at over 9 rebounds a game.
“Everybody in this program has worked extremely hard since the beginning of the summer. We have a deep team and everyone can contribute in some way,” Heckert said.
While the Cobblers have put in the physical work, Bertram said one big key this year will be on the mental side. He said one thing is they need to believe is they can compete.
“Here at Central, it is not a myth that they have struggled, being very inconsistent with their ability to compete,” he said. “For us, it's getting them to believe they can win. Not one of these girls in the senior class has ever beaten a Sioux Falls metro team. You put the time in physically, but now how do they step on the court and believe they can beat anybody?
The Cobblers, 8-13 last season, open Saturday at Douglas, beginning at 6 p.m.
Area Class AA Caspules
Rapid City Central High School
Head coach: Allan Bertram, first year.
Last year: 8-13
Returning starters: Jordon Heckert, 5-8, Sr., 13 ppg; Josie Hill, 6-2, Jr., 8 ppg, 6 rpg; Morgan Sullivan, 5-6, Sr., 3 ppg.
Others to watch: Ramsey Deming, 5-5, Sr.; Julie Valandra, 5-10, Sr.; McKadyn Chasing Hawk, 6-0, Jr.; Amarae Rinto, 5-7, Jr.; Bretany White Hat, 5-10, Jr. – Transfer from Todd County
Spearfish Spartans
Head coach: Eric Lappe, ninth season.
Last year: 8-13
Returning starters: Anna Engen, 5-9, Sr., 2.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg; Erin Rotert, 5-9, Sr., 4.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.5 apg; Stella Marcus, 5-8, Jr., 14.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.3 spg.
Others to watch: Kylie Stalder, 5-10, Sr., 1.2 ppg; Hannah Schoon, 5-9, Jr., 1.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg; Kylee Jo Symonds, 6-0, Jr., 1.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg; Grace Karp 5-6, Sr.,; Lily McCarty, 5-5, Soph.; Maria Bouman, 5-11, Fr.
Coach’s comments: "The girls are excited about the season. We have a good mix of experience returning and some exciting young players who will get a chance to show what they can do. With all of the unknowns that this season will present, our senior leadership will be key to our success. We have some great seniors who are setting the standard everyday for every player in our program so that is great to see. If we have some girls who take the next step in their game, we feel as though we can compete with anyone on our schedule. The girls have worked hard in the preseason and are looking to build on last season."
Rapid City Stevens Raiders
Head coach: Michael Brooks, fourth season.
Last year: 20-1
Returning starters: Grace Ellis, 5-9, Sr., 7ppg., 4 aap, 3 rpg., 3 spg; Kenadi Rising, 5-10, Sr., 9 ppg, 2 ast, 3 rpg, 2 spg; Bailee Sobczak: 6-0. Jr., 8 ppg, 7 rpg, 2 stpg, 1 bpg; Jayda McNabb: 5-10, Jr, 8 ppg, 5 rpg, 3 apg, 3 spg; Jaden Matkins: 6-0, Jr, 3 ppg, 4 rpg, 1 spg, 1 apg; Kenya Merrival, 5-8, Sr; Ella Peterson: 6-0, Sr, 2 ppg, 2 rpg.
Others to watch: Jill Delzer, 5-10, Jr., 4 ppg, 2 rpg, 1 spg, 1 apg.
Coach’s comments: "We have a great mix of experience and youth. I'm looking forward to the growth throughout the season and the opportunity in these uncertain times to train, compete and enjoy the process with one another."
Sturgis Scoopers
Head coach: Jordan Proefrock, seventh season (11th year as a head coach)
Last year: 5-15
Returning starters: Tatum Ligtenberg: 5-5, Jr., 4ppg, 3aspg, 2 rpg; Kaylee Whatley: 5-10, Jr.,, 6ppg, 4rpg, 1 spg; Megan Petrocco: 5-4, Sr., 3ppg 1 apg, 2 spg, 3 rpg
Others to watch: Makayla Keffler: 5-8, Sr.; Lexi Long: 5-9, Jr.; Reese Ludwick: 6-0, Jr.; Sawyer Dennis: 5-7, Soph.
Coach’s comments: "We are excited for this upcoming season. Our goal is to be much improved and to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season. We don’t have a lot of experience returning, but are hoping to improve on that throughout the season. Although Covid put a kink into our offseason plans, our girls have bought into our revamped program philosophy and are working hard. With the offseason open gyms and Benson Workouts were able to have, our girls showed up and got better. It will be a steady process, but we are already seeing improvement. We have a lot of good teams returning in the Black Hills Conference this season on the girls' side with STM, Hill City and Red Cloud (all who qualified for the Class A State Tournament last season). Spearfish, Custer, and Belle Fourche will also be much improved from last season. On the AA side of our schedule, Rapid City Central, we think, will be a very good team by the end of the season and Rapid City Stevens has a good core along with some good younger kids coming through their program. Aberdeen Central will be a tough team in the top of the AA ranks. We will play Mitchell, also much improved, and a tough verteran Huron team on the road this season. Pierre, who is also on our schedule, has a strong younger team coming through. We have a tough schedule this year, but are looking forward to the competition and on improving throughout the entire season."
Douglas Patriots
Head coach: Mike Clark (interim, 11 years assistant coach)
Last year: 5-16, lost in first round to O'Gorman.
Returning starters: None.
Others to watch: Lamara Castaneda, 5-8, Jr.; Savannah Gray, 5-9, Jr.; Tayliah Green, 5-10, Jr.; Angell Arredondo, 5-1, Jr.; Keena Walton, 5-10, soph.
Coach's comments: With no starters returning, Clark said the players to watch have all played a lot of quality minutes and they are ready to take over as starters. "We will be very young. They will be ready to compete."
Boys
Rapid City Central Cobblers
Head coach: T.J. Hay, sixth season.
Last year: 11-10, beat Lincoln in SoDak 16
Returning starters: Micah Swallow 6-2, Sr., 15.3 ppg., 4.2 rpg.; Kohl Meisman 6-6, Sr., 12.9 ppg., 4.5 rpg.; Julian Swallow, 5-10, Sr., 9.4 ppg., 2.4 apg.
Others to watch: Josh Krauter, 6-5, Sr.; Ryker Henne, 6-2, Sr.; Ayden Prudich 6-1, Sr.; Liam Porter, 6-3, Sr.; Rio Nutter, 6-0, Sr.; Blaine Isler, 6-4, Sr.; Jace Brown, 6-2, Jr.
Coach’s comments: "We will be a very senior heavy team with three returning starters from last year’s group and nine on the roster. The three returners (Micah and Julian Swallow and Kohl Meisman) were our three leading scorers from last year. We will have to have some of our other seniors step up and fill some spots that were vacated from last year’s senior group. The three returners were the only non-seniors that saw significant varsity minutes last season. This group is really athletic, super quick, and could be a very good team defensively. Much like last year, we will try to get out and run in transition offensively and use our athleticism on both ends of the floor. As with all teams, we will need to figure out our roles on the team and fill those roles to the best of our ability. We will also need to have our junior class step up and be ready to fill spots as we have no idea what each day will bring with everything that is going on right now. This team will definitely compete and could do some really good things this year. I am super excited for our guys after ending last year’s season with not being able to play in the state tournament."
Spearfish Spartans
Head coach: Erik Skoglund
Last year: 9-12.
Players to watch: Tyler Huber, 6-3, Sr.; Logan Langenfeld, 5-10, Sr.; Timmy Moore, 6-7, Sr.; Tommy Enos, 6-2, Jr.; Nick Hamann, 6-0, Jr.; Peyton Millis, 6-1, Jr.; Ty Sieber, 6-0, Jr.; Alec Sundsted, 6-0, Jr.; Trey Wood, 6-0, Jr.; Smith Funke, 5-10, Soph.; Aiden Haught, 6-0, soph.; Kaden Kirk, 6-0, soph.; Carter Lyon, 5-10, Soph.; Bridger Niehaus, 5-10, Soph.; Rylan Palmer, 6-1, Soph.; Tayte Schatz, 5-10, soph; Tony Serrano, 6-2, soph.
Rapid City Stevens Raiders
Head coach: Chris Stoebner, sixth season.
Last year: 15-6
Returning starters: None.
Others to watch: Terrance Eastman, 6-4, Jr.; 5 ppg, 3 rpg., 1 apg; Ben Goldy, 6-7, Jr., 2 ppg, 2 rpg; Kaden Lemer, 6-2, Sr., 1 ppg 1 rpg, 1 apg.; Jaden Haefs, 6-1, Jr.; Charles Christianson, 6-6, Jr.; Jordan Eberlein, 6-1, Sr.
Coach’s comments: "We are going to be very inexperienced and we will have to make small strides before we can make big strides. There is no doubt we will be a different team by the end of the year. We have a group that is willing to be coached and works hard so as a coach those are the qualities you want in your student athletes. If the boys stick to the process, we will hopefully be playing our best basketball by the end so we can compete with anybody."
Douglas Patriots
Head Coach: Travis Miller, 10th season.
Last year: 8-12, lost to Huron in SoDak 16
Returning starters: Kyle Shields, 6-2, Sr., 7.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.3 apg; David Severson, 6-0, Sr., 3.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.3 apg; Darrell Knight, 6-2, Jr., 10.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.3 apg; Connor Sauvage, 5-11, Jr., 7.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 1.4 apg.
Other returners: Malik Motley, 6-5, Sr., 2.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg,; Nathan Divis, 6-7, Sr.; Darian Cummings, 6-0, Sr.; Kolin Ray, 6-1, Jr., 5.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg; Dylan Schelske , 6-4, Jr., 1.3 ppg, 1.4 rpg; Sawyer Brose, 6-1, Jr.
Coach's comments: "We have some varsity experience returning and some promising players ready to step into various roles. We will be undersized at most positions in a lot of games this year, so team defense and rebounding will be very important. We would like to have our defense turn into offensive opportunities and play an uptempo style."
Sturgis Scoopers
Head coach: Derris Buus.
Last year: 5-15.
Players to watch: Thor Sunderstrom, 6-2, Sr.; RJ Andrzejewski, 5-8, Sr.; Ridge Inhofer, 5-11, Jr.; Konner Berndt, 5-11, Jr.; Carson Pankratz, 6-2, Jr.; Javen Looksbehind, 6-1, Jr.; Connor Cruickshank, 6-0, Soph.; Gavin Ligtenberg, 5-10, Soph.; Jake Vleim, 6-7, soph.; Dysen Peterson, 6-4, Soph.; Cale Jolley, 5-10, Soph.; Korbin Kensen, 6-2, Soph.; Owen Cass, 6-1, Soph.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!