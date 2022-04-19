 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Allan Bertram named head coach of Mount Marty women's basketball

  Updated
Rapid City Central head coach Allan Bertram calls out a defense against Rapid City Stevens in the first round of the Class AA State Tournament on March 10 at The Monument Ice Arena in Rapid City.

 Matt Gade / Journal Staff

Allan Bertram, the founder of Scared Hoops Basketball who's led the Rapid City Central girls team over the last two years, was named head coach of the Mount Marty University women's program Tuesday afternoon.

Bertram guided the Cobblers to a 28-18 record and back-to-back trips to the Class AA State Tournament, finishing eighth in 2021 and seventh this season.

"Being a Lancer is an opportunity to help grow people through service and an opportunity to be part of an institution that values so many of the great values and morals that are needed to be the best version of yourself daily," Bertram said. "I am excited to continue to provide so many regional women’s basketball players an opportunity to play the game they love while obtaining a great degree at such an amazing university."

Bertram has collected 254 career wins as a high school head coach over 17 years, serving as boys coach at Andes Central, Todd County and Chamberlain, as well as girls coach at Central.

He founded Sacred Hoops, an AAU program, in 2018 with Red Cloud girls coach Matt Rama and White River athletic director and longtime boys coach Eldon Marshall.

"While his coaching career is very impressive, we're equally impressed with Coach Bertram's servant leadership with young athletes through the Sacred Hoops program," Mount Marty interim athletic director Andy Bernatow said.

Bertram replaces Todd Schlimgen, who served as head coach of the Lancers for four years. They went 2-27 overall with a 1-21 conference record this season.

