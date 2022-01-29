Allen Boore claims top money in Xtreme Broncs while recovering from injury

Allen Boore, a two-time NFR qualifier, suffered an injury in August and is slowly working his way back to NFR quality form. His few earlier efforts haven’t been particularly productive and Boore came to Rapid City, and Rodeo Rapid City’s Xtreme Bronc event, hoping to better work the process, possibly cash a check and perhaps build some early season momentum.

Boore accomplished that mission on Saturday night in spectacular fashion as the 30-year-old Axtell, Utah man spurred his way to an 89-point ride aboard Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic From Hell to claim top money at Summit Arena.

“I broke my shoulder in August and I’ve just been home healing up for the most part and just starting back,” Boore said. “And this is the first success I’ve had so far, so I’m hoping I can build off of this and have a great year.”

Boore credited a great draw for the big effort as Lunatic From Hell was true to form, coming out strong and showy throughout the eight-second ride.

“When I saw the draw last Tuesday, I was really pumped to see Lunatic From Hell from Burch’s. He’s an awesome horse and anybody can win on him,” Boore said. “This will be my fourth time riding him and every time he’s treating me good and I’ve been able to win something on him. He’s a horse that you not only ride good, but he’s fun to ride and that makes you want to get on him.”

Boore’s winning ride highlighted the second performance of the 45th annual Rodeo Rapid City. The performance followed a historic opening night at The Monument on Friday night as Rodeo Rapid City’s Xtreme Bulls introduced the first ever rodeo action to Summit Arena.

And it came against a talented field that included 11 NFR bronc riders, including two-time world champion Zeke Thurston (82).

Boore’s winning ride overcame an excellent effort by Rapid City’s Jade Blackwell, who held the lead for most of the night after lifting and charging to an 87-point ride on Sutton Rodeo’s Gangster in an earlier section in a ride that looked treacherous out of the chute but settled down late.

“The first half of that he was all over and I had to work my butt off to stay in the saddle there,” Blackwell said. “I knew he was going to buck and I knew he was going to buck hard and it worked out, and I’m grateful for the opportunity. You can’t ask for a better horse. At an event this big you need a horse that’s going to step out there and do it.”

Blackwell shared second money with Ross Griffin (Tularosa, NM). Another New Mexico cowboy, Leon Fountain, earned fourth place money (85) while five-time NFR bronc rider, Brody Cress (84) finished fifth.

In addition to Blackwell’s second-place finish, a trio of fellow South Dakota bronc riders cashed as well. Brady Hill (Onida) finished six (83), while Lane Stirling (Buffalo) and Cole Elshere (Faith) shared eight-place money with 82.5 rides. Eagle Butte’s Shorty Garrett just missed out on a trip to the pay window with an 82-point effort.

Rodeo Rapid City rodeo action continues at 1 p.m. Sunday with the 20X High School Showcase featuring the cream of the crop of South Dakota high school rodeo athletes.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0