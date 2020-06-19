Allender appoints interim fire chief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Steve Allender has appointed Jason Culberson, a 27-year veteran of Rapid City Fire and Emergency Services, as interim fire chief of the Rapid City Fire Department.

Culberson replaces Rod Seals, who announced his retirement last month and is effective Friday, June 19. Seals has served with the Rapid City Fire Department since 1995.

"I congratulate Chief Rod Seals for his quarter-century of service and contributions to the Rapid City Fire Department and the citizens of Rapid City," Mayor Allender said . "He has left a great legacy and I wish him well in retirement. I have the utmost confidence in Jason Culberson as he steps into the role of interim chief, and his ability to manage the fire department as the City works through the selection process for a new chief."

Mayor Allender expects the selection process to take 60 days, anticipates an internal selection from within the Rapid City fire department, and indicates the process will include internal interviews with department personnel and a review of applicants by a panel of community leaders.

“I appreciate Chief Seals for all of his leadership over the years," said Chief Culberson. "I’m excited for the opportunity to help our department grow and flourish even during these challenging times.”

Culberson holds a Bachelors Degree in Business and Organizational Communications from Montana State University-Billings and a Masters in Business Administration from Dakota Wesleyan University. Jason and his wife, Kelly, have three adult children.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0