Allender casts tie-breaker vote to deny sidewalk variance

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender cast the deciding vote Tuesday to deny a sidewalk variance for a business on Deadwood Avenue, after the city council split 4-4 on the issue.
Semmler Construction, on behalf of Bargain Barn Tire Center at 1811 Deadwood Ave., submitted plans to the city to build a storage building for tires and other supplies on their existing property.
Rapid City municipal code requires sidewalks to be installed when new structures are built on a property that does not already have them.
In the case of Bargain Barn Tire Center, the property already has an asphalt parking lot along the Deadwood Avenue street front. The developers requested the variance to avoid removing a portion of the parking lot and replacing it with a sidewalk.
Additionally, there are no sidewalks on any property along Deadwood Avenue from the Interstate 90 intersection to Omaha Street/Chicago streets, spanning more than two miles.
The city of Rapid City's public works department recommended the city council deny the variance.
You have free articles remaining.
"Deadwood Avenue has been identified as per the Rapid City Community Walk Audit of 2014 as a corridor that is in need of sidewalk," public works department staff wrote to the city council. "There are worn paths along the edge of the road where people have worn the grass away from walking. At this time there is no sidewalk between I-90 and West Chicago, however there are a few properties that are redeveloping and have plans to install sidewalk as well. There are no physical hardships that are preventing the property to install the sidewalk."
During Tuesday's Rapid City Council meeting, council members were split on denying the variance to the sidewalk ordinance since there is already a paved surface at the location and the lack of sidewalks along Deadwood Avenue. Several council members questioned the need for the sidewalk.
"We have used the saying in the past that there's no sense in building a sidewalk to nowhere. However, it is my contention that it will someday be a sidewalk to somewhere," Ward 5 City Council member Darla Drew said. "If we stop making variances for people, then we will indeed have sidewalks (to somewhere)."
However, Ward 1 City Council member Lisa Modrick reiterated her view that a sidewalk was not needed at this location since Deadwood Avenue is an industrial area. Modrick also said Bargain Barn Tire Center already had a "safe zone" for pedestrians because of the asphalt lot.
"There's no sense in building sidewalks to nowhere. I'm one of those that quotes that regularly. I believe it. I see it. I go on-site to acknowledge it as well," Modrick said.
Following 15 minutes of debate on the issue, Drew, Becky Drury, Ritchie Nordstrom and Laura Armstrong voted in favor of the sidewalk variance denial. Modrick, Lance Lehmann, John Roberts and Greg Strommen voted against the variance denial.
City Council members Bill Evans and Chad Lewis were absent from Tuesday's meeting.
With the vote at a 4-4 tie, Allender broke the tie by voting to deny the sidewalk variance. Allender made no comment during Tuesday's meeting on his vote.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.