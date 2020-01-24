Allender casts tie-breaker vote to deny sidewalk variance

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender cast the deciding vote Tuesday to deny a sidewalk variance for a business on Deadwood Avenue, after the city council split 4-4 on the issue.

Semmler Construction, on behalf of Bargain Barn Tire Center at 1811 Deadwood Ave., submitted plans to the city to build a storage building for tires and other supplies on their existing property.

Rapid City municipal code requires sidewalks to be installed when new structures are built on a property that does not already have them.

In the case of Bargain Barn Tire Center, the property already has an asphalt parking lot along the Deadwood Avenue street front. The developers requested the variance to avoid removing a portion of the parking lot and replacing it with a sidewalk.

Additionally, there are no sidewalks on any property along Deadwood Avenue from the Interstate 90 intersection to Omaha Street/Chicago streets, spanning more than two miles.

The city of Rapid City's public works department recommended the city council deny the variance.

