For Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, a public service career spanning decades is quickly coming to a close.

The tall, bespectacled man with salt-and-pepper hair spent nearly 30 years in law enforcement, retiring as Chief of Police in Rapid City in 2015 before launching straight into the mayor's office.

As the calendar ticks closer to June, Allender is reflecting on his eight years in office — the good, the bad and the ugly.

He was the featured guest at the March meeting of the Black Hills Forum and Press Social, where around a hundred local business owners, legislators, journalists and residents gathered to hear Allender's reflections in his classic style of blending honesty and sarcasm.

Attendees asked everything from expectations to successes, challenges and thoughts on the future. Some asked about schools and the path forward (data-driven and less emotional, he said), while others wanted to know how he'd overcome the challenge of polarization (he hasn't).

Allender said he'd imagined being mayor would be the worst job he'd ever had, between fighting and politics. Expecting it to be horrible, he prided himself on showing up regardless.

"In the first five years, I kept waiting for the honeymoon period to be over or for the other shoe to drop or for something terrible to happen," he said. "It just never did. What I found out almost immediately was that people in this city want to work together. They want to have a great city. A lot of effort was put into cooperation...so undoubtedly, every single thing was easier than I imagined it to be."

Then COVID-19 happened.

"Everything became ironically exactly what I suspected it would be five years earlier...we lost a lot of progress in my mind and a lot of decorum and a lot of cooperation in the community," Allender said.

With a chuckle and a smile, he finished that thought with, "being mayor for eight years was the five best years I've ever had," which sent the room into laughter.

In the spirit of transparency and discourse — the hallmark of the Black Hills Forum — Allender dove deeper into the pandemic response. He prefaced by saying his thoughts have nothing to do with who Governor Kristi Noem is, believing that office was well-meaning in their approach to COVID-19.

"Here's what I heard from the governor's office on like, day one of the pandemic: 'all right, look, schools are closed. Secondly, 70% of you are going to get this virus and 10% of everyone who gets it will die,'" Allender recounted. "That's what I heard — horses mouth. So I immediately get out my calculator and start practicing my eighth grade math skills, and I figured out that that's somewhere around a s--tload of people who are going to die."

It was an immediate reaction, he said — concern for people's wellbeing, worry around the logistics of such large-scale devastation — and no preparedness. Mid-pandemic to now, Allender compares how the city is doing with what he calls the "Walmart experience." He talked about how people would approach him in the store pre-pandemic, whether to say hello or ask a question — something that stopped entirely once masking became required.

That sense of community — the comfort in those friendly interactions — dissolved into fear and isolation.

"I got this odd feeling like we're not really a community anymore, we're a bunch of individuals trying to save ourselves, trying to look out for ourselves and our families," he said. "It was too much to handle at the pace we'd been given."

Now those conversations are back — something Allender believes is a sign that people feel better today than they once did.

The pandemic wasn't the only challenge of his municipal career. He took office just months after a highly politicized special election where residents voted down a proposal to build a new arena. After months of work by a citizen-led taskforce, dozens of public presentations and repeated discussion, things changed, and in late 2021, The Monument opened.

Allender also took a public stance on the Indian school lands issue, working for the majority of his mayoral career alongside tribal representatives to right the injustices done to the Indigenous community in Rapid City. They eventually focused on three properties — the Monument Behavioral Health Center, the Clarkson Nursing Home and the Canyon Lake Senior Center — with a discussion around investing monetarily in the Indigenous community to match the value of those three sites.

"We tried; I feel like we got close to where it was in reach, and then things have started to fall apart," he said. "I don't think it went backward — I don't think all the work has been erased — but I think the progress has stopped and it's time for someone else — and maybe several someone else's — to take the issue and keep moving forward."

Allender addressed growth, an ever-present concern in the fastest growing metro area in the U.S. From 2020 to 2021, Rapid City grew at a rate of 1.90% — nearly three times the national average, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. He agrees the area will grow slow and steady, but only as fast as our builders can build, and not in a boom-or-bust fashion.

Looking towards the future, Allender outlined three challenges he believes the city is facing over the next decade. The first is how infrastructure is developed, calling the city's method reactive not proactive. Public safety is — and will be — a major concern and likely the top issue for candidates in this year's municipal election. He believes it needs top-down reforms from prison space to parole and court processes that lead to lightening the load of our officers.

"Your police officers now are really suffering...they're suffering like I've never seen before," Allender said. "People are quitting not only to go to a different department, but to get out of the business. They would view taking on an appliance sales job as an upgrade to being a police officer."

The third issue is public safety-adjacent — homelessness. It's an uncomfortable and complicated social issue that he believes can't be solved within the decade and won't be solved simply by building beds. The government can only throw money at it, which Allender said won't resolve the problem.

Homelessness isn't a new issue in Rapid City. He said things were different 10-15 years ago.

"It used to be, 'Oh yea, down on my luck, I had a drinking problem and my family kicked me out.' Now, without exception — without a single exception — they say, 'What do you mean get out of this lifestyle? This is how I live. I'm here because I choose to be here,'" Allender said, drawing dubious looks from several in the audience.

His response was mixed when asked if there was anything he wished he could've accomplished.

"I believe Rapid City is the right type of city that would benefit from a city manager," Allender said. "A city manager that would give the city council more input into daily operations...it would also guarantee professional management of city operations — the most expensive asset taxpayers own."

A previous push for a city manager drew massive controversy in late 2021, with Allender saying it wasn't the right time to bring it forward, but the discussion was valid no less.

Part of his support comes from the balance a city manager could bring.

"Where do you stop being the ribbon cutter and the hand shaker and reading books to kindergarteners? When do you stop that and when do you start paying attention to your operational resources that are spending billions and billions of dollars every year," he said. "And how much can you afford to do one or the other?"

Rapid City's municipal election will take place on Tuesday, June 6.