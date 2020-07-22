Allender suspends weekly press conferences due to lack of COVID information from state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender has suspended his weekly press conferences because of what he called a lack of communication with the South Dakota Department of Health.

"I am likely providing delayed or inaccurate information because I don't have access to better information and I probably never will," Allender said Wednesday afternoon.

He said Rapid City has recorded more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 since last week's press conference. He found out through media reports that more than half of those were from one facility. When the mayor asked the department of health why the city wasn't alerted to a mass testing event at the Avatara Arrowhead long-term care facility, they responded only by giving him the phone number to the local facility and told him they hold calls for the media twice a week.

"I am disappointed with the lack of communication from the department of health," Allender said. "That expectation is only on our part. We expect information they don't believe they need to provide."

Allender said he believed a mass testing event should be announced because it was held, at least in part, because a need was recognized. If Rapid City residents knew about that event, they could make adjustments to protect themselves and their families' health, he said.