Allender suspends weekly press conferences due to lack of COVID information from state

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender has suspended his weekly press conferences because of what he called a lack of communication with the South Dakota Department of Health.
"I am likely providing delayed or inaccurate information because I don't have access to better information and I probably never will," Allender said Wednesday afternoon.
He said Rapid City has recorded more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 since last week's press conference. He found out through media reports that more than half of those were from one facility. When the mayor asked the department of health why the city wasn't alerted to a mass testing event at the Avatara Arrowhead long-term care facility, they responded only by giving him the phone number to the local facility and told him they hold calls for the media twice a week.
"I am disappointed with the lack of communication from the department of health," Allender said. "That expectation is only on our part. We expect information they don't believe they need to provide."
Allender said he believed a mass testing event should be announced because it was held, at least in part, because a need was recognized. If Rapid City residents knew about that event, they could make adjustments to protect themselves and their families' health, he said.
The mayor said it has always been his belief that the currency of public service was open and accurate information.
"People need to have confidence that public servants are open and honest," he said. "If the state can't or won't communicate with us, then we can't communicate accurately with you."
Allender opened Wednesday's press conference by imploring Rapid City residents to continue to exercise caution to avoid becoming infected with the coronavirus.
"The consensus is that there are a lot of visitors in the Black Hills," he said. "There are traffic jams in small towns and campgrounds that are filled with out-of-state plates."
He said all preliminary indications are that the Sturgis motorcycle rally will be as big as normal or even bigger.
"That is counter-intuitive in a pandemic, but that is how it looks," he said.
The mayor asked people to be more careful as public areas get more crowded and the risk of infection climbs. He pointed out that some stores and companies are requiring masks with different levels of success.
"Proactive measures should be taken in public places," he said.
