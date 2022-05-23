Allison Kahler, Bison repeat as region champs; Wall boys capture back-to-back region titles

At the start of the season, Allison Kahler and Bison set out on a mission to reclaim the Region 6B title and make an impact at the Class B State Tournament.

The Cardinals checked off the first part of that mission, capturing their second straight team title and Kahler’s second straight individual title Monday at Hart Ranch Golf Course.

“It’s excellent to get another repeat,” Bison head coach Jeffrey Johnson said. “It’s awesome for the girls and awesome for the team. I’m proud of all of them.”

Bison finished the tournament with an 88-over-par 304, 39 strokes better than second-place White River.

Kahler topped the field, shooting an 11-over-par 83, four strokes ahead of Rapid City Christian’s Hayden Thorton.

Everybody’s score went down a few strokes because of the conditions at the course, but Kahler left proud of what the Cardinals accomplished.

“The course was in really good shape,” Kahler said. “I’m really thankful that it didn’t rain on us today, but I was able to and our team was able to hold through the cold and the wind.”

The Top 15 scorers and the two best teams at the region tournament qualified for State on June 6-7 back at Hart Ranch. All four Bison participants, No. 9 Greta Anderson (107), No. 10 Mary Carmichael (114) and No. 19 Ella Anderson (114) played well enough to qualify as individuals.

Johnson and Kahler both said playing the course at the regional tournament, should give Bison a leg up against competition from across the state.

“We can prepare for it,” Johnson said. “It's a good experience for them and they can get relaxed for it. It should be all in our favor.”

Now Johnson hopes the hard work Kahler put in all season translates to the state tournament.

“She’s the leader for sure on this team,” Johnson said. “She’s a workhorse and has prepared herself to continue being No. 1 in the region and hopefully be No. 1 at State, or at least give herself a chance to be No. 1.”

Christian practices at Hart Ranch almost daily and it paid off. Both Hayden and Holliday Thorton, the only Comets in the field, qualified for State. Hayden finished second with an 87-over-par 83 and Holliday tied for fifth place with a 29-over-par 101.

“It was good,” Hayden Thorton said. “I’m just glad me and my sister both made it to State. Hopefully we can glorify God out there. I know my second round wasn’t as good as my first but I still finished with a good score at the end of the day.”

Team Standings

1. Bison, 304

2. White River, 343

3. Philip, 371

4. Harding County, 387

5. Bennett County, 442

6. Wall, 453

State Qualifiers

1. Allison Kahler, Bison (83)

2. Hayden Thorton, Christian (87)

3. Kelsey Morrison, White River (93)

4. Karlie Cameran, White River (96)

T5. Kamri Kittleson, Jones County (101)

T5. Holliday Thorton, Christian (101)

7. Taylor O'Connell, Philip (104)

8. Kelsi Clements, Newell (106)

9. Greta Anderson, Bison (107)

T10. Mary Carmichael, Bison (114)

T10. Ella Anderson, Bison (114)

12. Megan Begeman, Bennett Co. (123)

13. Alexis McCann, Harding Co. (118)

14. Megan Jackson, Newell (120)

15. Grace Jager, Bennett Co. (123)

Wall boys capture second straight region title

Wall secured its second straight Region 6B Tournament championship Monday at Rapid City Elks Golf Course.

The Eagles claimed the top spot shooting a 53-over-par 266, 16 strokes better than Hill City, which finished as the runner-up to qualify for State as a team.

“I saw the same thing I’ve seen all season,” head coach Chad Walker said. “They’ve won just about every meet they’ve been in this year. It just goes to all the work they’ve put in with practices in cold weather and wind and playing until dark each night. These guys put a lot of work in this year and it pays off.”

Wall placed three golfers in the top seven of the individual standings. Emmet Dinger led the way shooting a 16-over-par 87 to place fourth, followed by No. 5 Reid Hansen (89), No. 7 Trevor Shulz (90) and Jett Mohr finished 19th at 101.

Walker hopes playing the region tournament at Elks helps push his team to a strong finish when the Eagles play State at the same location on June 6-7.

“I’m looking for a top-five finish from those guys at State,” Walker said. “Last year we finished eighth and I’m looking forward to them playing their region course at State.”

McIntosh’s Wyatt Larson claimed the top spot in the individual standings shooting a 6-over-par 77, seven spots ahead of Lemmon’s Gavin Mathis.

Team Standings

1. Wall, 266

2. Hill City, 282

3. White River, 287

4. Philip, 288

5. Lemmon, 294

6. Newell, 306

7. Bison, 317

8. Rapid City Christian, 325

State Qualifiers

1. Wyatt Larson, McIntosh (77)

2. Gavin Mathis, Lemmon (84)

3. David Hubacher, Rapid City Christian (86)

4. Emmet Dinger, Wall (87)

T5. Reid Hansen, Wall (89)

T5. Leo Daiss, Hill City (89)

7. Trevor Schulz, Wall (90)

T8. Corey Peck, Bison (91)

T8. T.J. Beardt, White River (91)

10. McCoy Peterson, Philip (93)

T11. Chase VanDerBoom, Newell (94)

T11. Ramsey Tucker, White River (94)

13. Gage Ravellette, Philip (95)

14. Zane Messick, Hill City (96)

15. Adolph Tyler, Hill City (97)

