Allison Kahler leads Bison sophomore trio to Region 6B title

For a group of high school sophomores, the chance at a region championship was not too big for Bison.
Led by Allison Kahler, whose 18-over-90 earned her the individual title, the Cardinals managed windy conditions Monday on a sunny Hart Ranch Golf Course and came away with the team title, topping White River by 22 strokes.
“For a young age, that’s pretty darn good for young girls like that to stay with the wind and the conditions,” Bison head coach Jeffrey Johnson said. “And for them to keep their composure.”
With the girls competition starting on the 10th hole as the boys began on the first hole, Kahler opened her round with pars on two of her first four holes and added another par to finish the front nine with a 47, one off leader Kamri Kittleson of Jones County. Her nine on the par-3 third was the only hole she needed more than two strokes over par on to complete, as she parred three of her last five holes to move into first and claim the individual title by five strokes over runner-up Kelsey Morrison of White River.
“I had to think a lot before every shot, just to make sure that I had a plan for each shot,” Kahler said of dealing with the wind, which was up over 20 miles per hour. “My range wasn’t perfect, so I was a little bit nervous, but I got my thoughts together in the first nine that I played.”
Greta Anderson used the wind to her advantage, scoring a 102 to take fourth place, while Ella Anderson picked up a 119 to crack the top 10 and round out the scoring for the Cardinals.
“I’m excited for the girls. Allison has been placing right there at the top all year and she got it done again today,” Johnson said. “Greta shot better on the front nine in the wind, and Allison stayed steady. That was the key I’d say; they shot better in the wind and handled the conditions better than the other teams.”
In addition to Morrison’s second-place finish, White River also earned state tournament-qualifying performances from Remedy Morrison, who shot a 111 for seventh place, and Karlie Cameron, whose 127 was good for 11th.
The Lady Tigers took second place as a team by just one stroke over Newell, whose three golfers all placed in the top 10 and qualified for State. Kassidy Weeldreyer led the Irrigators with a 116 to finish in fifth, while Kelsi Clements scored a 113 for eighth and Megan Jackson was right behind with a 116 for ninth.
Kittleson was the only participant representing Jones County but her third-place score of 98 booked her ticket to State, and Taylor O’Connell was one of three Philip competitors to qualify, scoring 106 for sixth place while Mallory Vetter’s 132 was good for 12th place and Ashley Schriever’s 134 put her in 14th.
Alexis McCann will be the lone representative for Harding County at the state tournament, as her score of 132 earned her a 12th place finish.
The Class B girls state tournament is slated for June 7-8 at Spearfish Canyon Country Club.
Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com