Allison Kahler leads Bison sophomore trio to Region 6B title

For a group of high school sophomores, the chance at a region championship was not too big for Bison.

Led by Allison Kahler, whose 18-over-90 earned her the individual title, the Cardinals managed windy conditions Monday on a sunny Hart Ranch Golf Course and came away with the team title, topping White River by 22 strokes.

“For a young age, that’s pretty darn good for young girls like that to stay with the wind and the conditions,” Bison head coach Jeffrey Johnson said. “And for them to keep their composure.”

With the girls competition starting on the 10th hole as the boys began on the first hole, Kahler opened her round with pars on two of her first four holes and added another par to finish the front nine with a 47, one off leader Kamri Kittleson of Jones County. Her nine on the par-3 third was the only hole she needed more than two strokes over par on to complete, as she parred three of her last five holes to move into first and claim the individual title by five strokes over runner-up Kelsey Morrison of White River.