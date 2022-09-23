Alzheimer's walk raises funds to fight disease

The Black Hills Walk to End Alzheimer's is taking place Saturday at Founders Park in Rapid City. The walk will begin after an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Hundreds of participants from the Black Hills will be walking in honor of people impacted by Alzheimer's or another form of dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association invites any interested Black Hills area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease by participating in the walk. Go to alz.org/get-involved-now/fundraising_events and find the Black Hills Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

On the day of the walk, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — an experience that represents solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers symbolize people’s connection to Alzheimer’s and their personal reasons to see an end to this disease.

“We are thrilled to be gathering in-person for this year’s walk. The event is such a powerful way to come together – to offer support and hope to South Dakota families, as well as to raise the critical funds needed to one day end Alzheimer’s and all forms of dementia,” said Leslie Morrow, state executive director of the South Dakota Chapter.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, and the disease is a leading cause of death in the United States. More than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia.

In South Dakota, there are more than 18,000 people living with the disease and 19,000 caregivers. In Rapid City, the South Dakota Alzheimer's Association hosts a dementia caregiver support group. The next meeting will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Rapid City Public Library, 610 Quincy St. For more information about the support group, call 605-339-4543.