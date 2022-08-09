 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMBER ALERT: Endangered children believed to be in South Dakota

  • Updated
Amber Alert

Children Description:

Luna Potts, 7 yrs. of age, white, female, blonde hair, unknown height, weight, eye color
Hunter Potts, 8 yrs. of age, white, male, blonde hair, unknown height, weight, eye color
 

Suspect Description:

Benjamin Martin Moore, 50 yrs. of age male, 5’10” tall, 200 lbs., black hair, unknown race & eye color
 

Suspect Vehicle Description:

2015 dark blue Chevy Equinox, Alberta, Canada license: CGC 2492
 

Details of the Incident:

Luna and Hunter Potts are believed to be traveling with their non-custodial mother Leah Potts and her companion Benjamin Moore. Possible vehicle is a dark blue Chevy Equinox with Canadian license plates: CGC 2492. The safety of the children is believed to be endangered and there is an order in place to return the custody of the children to Canadian authorities. Saskatchewan, Canada has issued an Amber Alert for the children. The children are currently believed to have traveled to South Dakota.

If YOU have seen these Children, Suspect or Vehicle,
Call 1-306-780-5563 Immediately. Do NOT take action to rescue the child, CALL IMMEDIATELY.

This poster is available on the state Amber Alert webpage at http://sd.gov/amberalert/
