Attorney General Marty Jackley released a draft explanation Tuesday for a proposed amendment to remove the limitation that a constitutional amendment embrace only one subject.

Quincy Hanzen, of Sioux Falls, is sponsoring the amendment, which officially made it to Jackley April 24.

The single subject rule was passed in 2018 as part of Constitutional Amendment Z. It requires that proposed amendments needed to be presented and voted on separately.

It was approved with 195,790 yes votes, which was 62.41% of the election's voters.

In 2021, Amendment A, which would've legalized the recreational use of marijuana for 21-year-olds and older, was approved by 54.18%, but was later overturned by the State Supreme Court after being deemed unconstitutional.

South Dakota State Senator Helene Duhamel (R-Dist. 32), who supported Amendment Z in 2018, continues to see its importance and says she would personally reject the effort to overturn the single subject rule.

"Perfect example was the 2020 election. We had two things, same subject kind of: Amendment A and Initiated Measure 26. The advertising never advertised legal, recreational marijuana. It was all cleverly bundled together. If you look back at their ads, you'll see something like, 'My kid has seizures. So I'm voting yes on A and 26.' But all you needed was 26 for medical marijuana; A was both medical and recreational marijuana."

She then mentioned that in 2022, when recreational marijuana — Initiated Measure 27 — was on the ballot by itself, it didn't pass.

"That's my point," Duhamel said. "Sometimes people can bring a complicated or a controversial amendment to the Constitution that could have eight or nine different ideas and one or two good ones. The whole process, Amendment Z, was intended to clarify what's in front of us on the ballot when we're deciding an issue."

Matthew Schweich, former campaign manager of Initiated Measure 27, feels the single subject rule has weakened the initiative process and has caused a lot of problems for people trying to write initiatives.

"I think that the voters can be the judge of whether an initiative embraces too many subjects or not," he said. "I think voters are capable of making that decision. Politicians appear they don't think voters are capable of making that decision. That's why they've repeatedly attacked the initiative process for years."

Politicians and the political establishment have been "trying to chip away at the initiative process" for years, he said.

"The single subject rule is one of the most successful attacks they've made on the initiative process," Schweich said. "There's quite a lot of people in South Dakota who are sick of this, and if we could repeal the single subject rule, that would be a major step in the right direction, and kind of restoring some balance between the people and the politicians."

The amendment to repeal the single subject rule requires over 35,000 petition signatures to be put on the 2024 general election ballot. The Attorney General is required by state law to draft a ballot explanation for all initiated constitutional amendments.

Public comments can be made about the draft until June 16. They can either be submitted by hand delivery, mail or email with more information on how to file comments on the Attorney General's website.

The Secretary of State will receive the final ballot explanation June 26.