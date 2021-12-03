Americans pull away from Sabres

The Badlands Sabres hockey team had a tough time keeping up as the Great Falls Americans kicked off the weekend doubleheader with a 4-2 victory Friday at Roosevelt Ice Arena.

Although it took most of the opening period, the Americans found the net first on a Thomas Gazich goal in the 18th minute.

They added to their lead in the fourth minute of the second period on a goal from Patrick Crooks, assisted by Jay Alford and Gazich.

Daniel Crutcher of Great Falls extended the team’s advantage further in the 12th minute of the second period on assists from Hunter Maschke and Thomas Dalsin.

The Sabres found the back of the net for the first time six minutes later when Derick Brown beat the Americans’ goalkeeper on an assist from Hunter Fischbach to give Badlands some momentum heading into the third period.

Great Falls had other plans, however, as it took back the momentum on a Micah Serino goal in the second minute of the third.

Denim Young scored the Sabres' second goal of the matchup in the eighth minute on assists from Adam Kahpeaysewat and Cole Sykes, but they wouldn’t get any closer as the Americans held on for the win.

Badlands (9-12-0) will look to get back on track when it takes on Great Falls again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

