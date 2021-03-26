Americans slow down streaking Rush with 5-2 win

Tyler Coulter and Peter Quenneville extended their respective point streaks to six games, but Colby McAuley paced the Allen Americans with a four-point night to beat the Rapid City Rush 5-2 at the Allen Event Center in Allen, Texas.
The loss is the first regulation defeat suffered by the Rush since March 5 against Greenville, snapping an eight-game point streak that saw the Rush win seven times.
Allen scored first in the first period and carried a narrow lead into the first intermission. With 1:10 left in the opening frame, Les Lancaster passed to wide open Sam Laberge on the backdoor, who potted the puck past Rush net-minder Adam Carlson to give Allen an early 1-0 lead (Lancaster and Josh Lammon assisted).
McAuley made his presence known in the second period with a pair of goals for the Americans, but the Rush closed the gap with late offense of their own. McAuley’s first goal came 7:44 into the second period on a sharp angle backhander from parallel with the goal line that squeaked past Carlson to extend the Americans lead to 2-0 (Matt Register had the lone assist).
McAuley struck a second time from the slot on a rebound from a close range chance by Lammon to triple the Allen lead to 3-0 with 4:04 left in the second (Lammon and Samuel Laberge assisted).
The Rush, however, came back with two quick goals in the final minutes of the second period. With 2:47 left in the period, Avery Peterson collected a drop pass from Coulter, skated down the left wing, and launched a sharp angle shot over the shoulder of Allen goalie Frank Marotte to get the Rush on the board, trailing 3-1 (Coulter and Ian Edmondson assisted).
Then, with 51.9 seconds remaining, Peterson returned the favor and sprung Coulter on a break from the red line in. Coulter got behind the defense, and tucked the puck with a backhand-five hole maneuver to bring the Rush within striking distance at 3-2 (Peterson and Quenneville assisted).
Allen pulled away from the Rush in the third period. At 7:01 of the third, Spencer Asuchak jumped in on a two-on-two rush into the Rush zone, and snuck behind the defense. While drawing a penalty, Asuchak got enough leverage to rifle a shot past Carlson, re-establishing their two-goal lead at 4-2 (McAuley assisted). Corey Mackin, Allen’s leading scorer, put the final nail in the coffin on the last Rush power play of the game. With 1:59 left, Mackin finished a two-on-one break into the Rush zone on a McAuley pass to bring the game to its final score of 5-2 (McAuley and Dominic Cormier assisted).
Carlson stopping 30 of 35 Allen shots in the defeat (11-6-1-1).
The Rush conclude their three-game series against the Americans with a rubber match Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.