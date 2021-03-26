Americans slow down streaking Rush with 5-2 win

Tyler Coulter and Peter Quenneville extended their respective point streaks to six games, but Colby McAuley paced the Allen Americans with a four-point night to beat the Rapid City Rush 5-2 at the Allen Event Center in Allen, Texas.

The loss is the first regulation defeat suffered by the Rush since March 5 against Greenville, snapping an eight-game point streak that saw the Rush win seven times.

Allen scored first in the first period and carried a narrow lead into the first intermission. With 1:10 left in the opening frame, Les Lancaster passed to wide open Sam Laberge on the backdoor, who potted the puck past Rush net-minder Adam Carlson to give Allen an early 1-0 lead (Lancaster and Josh Lammon assisted).

McAuley made his presence known in the second period with a pair of goals for the Americans, but the Rush closed the gap with late offense of their own. McAuley’s first goal came 7:44 into the second period on a sharp angle backhander from parallel with the goal line that squeaked past Carlson to extend the Americans lead to 2-0 (Matt Register had the lone assist).

McAuley struck a second time from the slot on a rebound from a close range chance by Lammon to triple the Allen lead to 3-0 with 4:04 left in the second (Lammon and Samuel Laberge assisted).