Amick is the Sasquatch of the Black Hills Speedway

“I always knew I’d be in the racer’s seat some day…just not when it did.”

Starting off in a late model can be considered a risky proposition, but Lynn knew he could back it up. “No one other than dad knew the ins and outs of these cars better. It was a logical choice," he said.

At 25 years of age, Lynn became a race car driver. “Dad never ever tried to dissuade me from taking the wheel. And I knew what I was getting into. My mom wasn’t against it, she was just happy I didn’t go for a sprint car.”

Since those first laps 15 seasons ago, Lynn has tasted the sweet rewards of victory, as well as the bitterness of when things don’t go according to plan.

“Getting that first feature win will always stay with me. It seemed like it took forever to get one-and it was a work out!”

The not so glamorous moments tend to stick to him as well.

“There was a big crash going into turns 1 and 2, I almost made it out of it until my luck ran out and the car ended up on its side," he said. "Later on, after being bothered by headaches an X-ray revealed I had suffered a broken neck that I didn’t even know I had.”