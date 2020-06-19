Amick is the Sasquatch of the Black Hills Speedway

Folktales have been spun for ages of a tall, largely secretive bipedal primate known to home in lush green expanses across the globe. While authenticating the existence of such creatures has been left to the tabloid and shock TV media, there just may be one in our midst with a preference for Nomex.
Known to family and fans as Lynn Amick, he is better identified as “Sasquatch.” Mysteriously absent from the public eye during the week, this Lynn Amick frequents the Black Hills Speedway on Friday nights during the racing months.
So far, the only thing this shadowy phantom of the mythical realm has attacked is speed. In a Wissota Late Model none the less.
“I was born into this, I had no chance,” the friendly Amick stated. Further conversation revealed he is a first generation Sasquatch, and also a third generation racer.
“Of course my dad Doug (Amick) raced forever, and his dad Carroll did before him," he said. "Before that, maybe his dad or distant relative raced chariots or something.”
Doug Amick turned more laps on the various incarnations of the Rapid Valley speedplant than most, hanging up the helmet at the end of the 2004 season. And just in time to offer up the driver’s seat to son Lynn.
“I had been on his pit crew since I can remember,” Amick recalls. “I was happy working on the car during the week and helping out in the pits. When he decided to hang it up, it caught me off guard.
“I always knew I’d be in the racer’s seat some day…just not when it did.”
Starting off in a late model can be considered a risky proposition, but Lynn knew he could back it up. “No one other than dad knew the ins and outs of these cars better. It was a logical choice," he said.
At 25 years of age, Lynn became a race car driver. “Dad never ever tried to dissuade me from taking the wheel. And I knew what I was getting into. My mom wasn’t against it, she was just happy I didn’t go for a sprint car.”
Since those first laps 15 seasons ago, Lynn has tasted the sweet rewards of victory, as well as the bitterness of when things don’t go according to plan.
“Getting that first feature win will always stay with me. It seemed like it took forever to get one-and it was a work out!”
The not so glamorous moments tend to stick to him as well.
“There was a big crash going into turns 1 and 2, I almost made it out of it until my luck ran out and the car ended up on its side," he said. "Later on, after being bothered by headaches an X-ray revealed I had suffered a broken neck that I didn’t even know I had.”
Another crash at the Gillette Thunder Speedway, a two hour tow west of town involving a direct driver’s door melee, separated three ribs from his spine. “That hurt the most. Even when I broke my back at work.”
Ever since those painful memories, Lynn’s track record is rife with consistent finishes and no trips for medical attention. “Maybe I’ve had too many head injuries but I can’t see myself not racing. Not for now anyway," he said.
Lynn is still in touch with his inner pit crewman. “The driving is fun and all, but I like the building, the maintaining of the car during the week. If you are a racer, you have to enjoy doing it all. It’s all part of the experience.”
Long a fan favorite, the affable racer finds the best part of the sport is “all the really good people you meet along the way. Race fans are the truest fans.”
So how does a fine, healthy relatively normal looking homo sapien become identified as a rambling forest monster?
“Blame it on Billings (Mont.). I usually did fairly well up there, but one night I just couldn’t get it done," he said. "As I lined up to start the feature towards the way back, I was thinking ‘I don’t even know why I’m even trying’.
“Troy Murner heard my mumble, patted me on the shoulder and said ‘you got this Sasquatch’ and ever since then, it’s been a part of me.
“I guess if the fur fits, wear it.”
In case you are curious, yes, there is a certain Sasquatchette to complete his life.
He missed the heat race due to a radiator mishap during packing, but recovered for third place money in the main.
Lyndon Bolt added his name to first time victory lane visitors in 2020, taking the late model feature over Eric Mass.
After garnering his first feature win last week, Tim Remington bested the 8 car
IMCA Hobby Stock for win number two over defending point champion Klayson Jager.
Brent Nielsen survived three cautions to score his first 2020 IMCA Modified feature. Cautions flew mainly for spinouts and track debris.
A late race yellow slowed the Wissota Street Stock main pace, but didn’t deter race leader Arlen Ferguson from staying strong at the point to score his first visit to the winner’s circle.
He was joined by Montanan Robert DeHaan, who narrowly defeated local shoe Adam Speckman to get his first-first place nod.
