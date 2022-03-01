Amiotte, Wall boys wear down shorthanded Oelrichs in 7B first round

WALL — James Knutson started off the 2021-22 season with the fewest numbers he’s had in his four years as head coach of the Oelrichs boys basketball team.

Couple that with injuries, ineligibility and a few quits, the No. 5 Tigers entered the gymnasium at Wall High School with just seven players for their Region 7B first-round meeting with the No. 4 Eagles.

“I knew it was going to be a challenge from the start,” Knutson said. “But they played hard, gave me all they could this last game and that’s all you can ask for.”

They opened strong, getting their offense rolling out to a lead before fatigue began to set in and their opponents found their offense.

Cedar Amiotte led the charge for Wall, finishing three steals shy of a triple-double and helping stretch a two-point lead into a 31-point lead as the Eagles outscored the Tigers 42-13 in the final two quarters and earned a 70-39 win to advance to face top-seeded White River for a spot in the Class B SoDak 16.

“They definitely got winded, I would say. You could see that in transition,” Wall head coach Ryan Kjerstad said of Oelrichs. “We picked it up in the second half, we were able to get the ball up and down the court. That helped a lot.”

Amiotte racked up 15 points, 13 rebounds, seven steals and four assists for the Eagles (13-8). Reid Hansen recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards, and Cayne Krogman collected 14 points off the bench.

“It’s the tournament. It’s give it your all or get nothing. You’ve got to try your hardest,” Amiotte said. “Coming into this game, we knew we had to give it everything we had or else it could’ve been an upset.”

Stanley Walking’s double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds paced the Tigers (14-7), while Xavier Little added nine points and Justin Eagle chipped in seven points along with four steals.

“We had a certain goal we tried to meet before the season, and these players flew by that,” Knutson said. “They exceeded it, and so I’m just really thankful for them, thankful for everything they’ve done for us this year and all the credit goes to them.”

Walking’s 6-foot-3 frame and smooth shooting motion powered him to six early points and four rebounds as Oelrichs built an 11-4 lead in the first quarter, prompting Kjerstad to burn his first timeout less than three minutes into the contest.

Out of the timeout, Wall started hitting their shots as Krogman tallied four points on a 12-0 run that flipped the lead to the Eagles at 18-12. Brodi Sundall began the stretch with his squad’s first 3-pointer of the night, and eighth grader Jace Mohr capped it off with a 3 on a kickout pass from Sundall.

“We just came out a little bit flat. Our tempo wasn’t there,” Kjerstad said. “We were able to transition and get points off that (fatigue), and I felt like that’s what gave us a spark. We weren’t hitting a lot of shots, but they never panicked. We stuck to our plan and it worked in our favor.”

The Tigers quelled the momentum, still converting shots as Walking became the only player on either team to reach double-digit scoring in the first half, and Eagle knocked down a 3 to keep their deficit at 28-26 at the midpoint.

Amiotte, after picking up six points in the first 16 minutes, surged for seven in the third quarter and reached his double-double performance. In between 3s from Hansen and Mohr, the junior guard notched a fastbreak layup off a steal and converted a three-point play off an offensive rebound on back-to-back possessions during an 11-0 run that gave the Eagles a double-digit advantage at 45-30.

“No doubt he was the guy who led the charge for us tonight, in every regard,” Kjerstad said. “He was pushing the ball, great effort on defense and took the ball to the rack and got some nice finishes down low for us.”

Following a 3 from Oelrichs’ Jaylen Rouillard that ended the run, Sundall tallied consecutive layups that closed out the third and began a 9-0 stretch. Krogman sank a pair of layups and Hansen knocked down a 3 as Wall outscored Oelrichs 21-6 in the final frame.

“Luckily I’ve coached a few shorthanded teams before this, so I had a general game plan depending on what happened,” Knutson said. “Ideally we would’ve liked to have been a lot closer throughout the game, I was hoping to save my timeouts for the second half for fatigue breaks and to get a drink, but unfortunately it kind of got away from us.”

Wall will hit the road and take on No. 1 White River (17-2) Friday at Barnhart Gymnasium. Tipoff time is to be determined. The Eagles lost 81-49 to the Joe Sayler-led Tigers back on Feb. 3.

“We need to just keep shooting like we did in the second half,” Amiotte said. “If we shoot like we did in the second half, we will beat a lot of teams.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.