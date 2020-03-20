An open letter to public officials from local healthcare leaders

Dear Mayor and council members,

Open letter to Rapid City and South Dakota state government and public health officials on the need to more rapidly implement strategies to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is an unprecedented time. We face the COVID-19 pandemic that will challenge every single one of us. While we appreciate the tireless efforts of those involved in managing this crisis, it falls short of what we feel will make a true impact.

Throughout the world, the most effective responses to the historic threat of COVID-19 have come from state and local governments. Using that history as evidence, we must shut down all unnecessary travel and utilize social distancing and self-isolation to stop the spread of the disease. Failing to heed warnings will lead to an exponential spread and will incapacitate our local healthcare system resulting in deaths.

We will face an overwhelming flood of patients requiring intensive care and ventilator support. Death rates for those over the age of 70 is over 8% and for those over 80, approaches 15%. Using even