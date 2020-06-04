ANDERSON: Back in the ballpark again (but not in the dugout)

Jokingly, I said to my brother as I was walking out the door to cover the Rapid City Post 320 and Sturgis Post 33 American Legion baseball game Wednesday night, “I hope I remember how to cover a game.”
For somebody in the sports writing business for about 40 years, that does sound a little peculiar.
Then again, the last game we covered of any sort locally was in early March with high school basketball.
I was only half joking.
Luckily I had the drive to Sturgis to figure things out. After arriving and telling KNBN sports guy Justin Wickersham where I would be so he could get a shot of me in his sportscast, I went down to the field to take pictures and cover the Stars and the Titans.
I forgot a pen.
Tim Potts of the Black Hills Pioneer bailed me out.
I wish I could blame my lackluster start Wednesday night on the coronavirus hiatus, but I’ve forgotten pens before under normal circumstances.
Still, I'm sticking to my story.
In reality, it was a combination of “here we go again (after a long time),” and “here we go again (it’s not my first baseball game).”
It was baseball, it was a beautiful night, and yours truly was in his element, rather than trying to balance work and laundry at home at the same time.
There was a nice crowd at Strong Field, not only to root on their favorite team, but to get out and enjoy baseball again.
There's a meme on Facebook for Mustang drivers that says, "I don't need therapy, I just need to drive my Mustang."
Just insert watch baseball, and I think we'll all do just fine.
Was there social distancing in the stands? To be honest, I’ll look closer next time out. There was plenty of hand sanitizer, and the players didn’t sit in the dugout, but in the stands near the dugout.
It proved to be a good night for the Titans, who bounced back from a 3-0 first inning deficit, to score six runs in the bottom half of the opening frame for a 13-3 win.
Sturgis has outscored its opponents 29-4 in two games. I think the Titans were ready.
It will be a busy time for the local American Legion programs after missing the first month and a half of the season and then practicing for one month.
May was wiped out, but June, July and possibly a little into August will, knock on wood, be busy.
This weekend alone, Sturgis faces the Rapid City Senior Babe Ruth team, the new Douglas squad and one of the Post 320 junior varsity teams (it has two JV squads, the Shooters and the 16U team). The Titans will get another big test at Rapid City Post 22 Wednesday night.
The Post 320 Stars, meanwhile, will look to bounce back Saturday with a doubleheader against a Gillette Roughriders team that is off to a 12-1 start.
Across the parking lot, Post 22 opens the season Saturday with a doubleheader against an always good Mitchell program. A Post 22 season preview will be in Saturday’s Journal.
FYI, ICYMI, but not LOL
Here’s a little note from the “for your information” department. If you remember a couple months ago the Journal announced there will no longer be Sunday and Monday print editions. That’s still the case and not ideal, obviously, for summer baseball coverage.
The plan is to put that coverage online and place it in the Tuesday print editions, if possible, for those who don't venture online.
With Post 22 and 320 both playing home doubleheaders Saturday at the same time, that would have been a busy day. Unfortunately, we at the Journal have all been on some sort of furlough at times (10 days total) and yours truly chose 10 straight Saturdays. This means although I will likely be there watching, I’ll just be there as a spectator.
Jeff Easton and Kent Bush will tag team in my place, so check online.
Local schedules and TV schedules, etc.
Today’s sports section of less than a page is unfortunately a by-product of COVID-19 and no actual live sporting events.
With that hopefully changing, and just possibly a chance for the NBA, NHL and MLB (maybe) getting back to either finishing seasons or the beginning of one, fingers are crossed that the sports section will also get back to something closer to normal.
If that is the case, that will also include the return of local schedules, television schedules and local and national standings.
Knock on wood with your fingers crossed.
Tough break for the Sasquatch
I got off the phone with Spearfish Sasquatch general manager/owner Eric Schmidt Thursday afternoon after the team and the Expedition League announced Wednesday night that six teams would play on in 2020 and four would not, including the Sasquatch.
It obviously was a tough decision for Schmidt and the Sasquatch organization to make, as he said it came down to not being able to assure the safety of their players, workers and fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Look for more on the Sasquatch and that decision in Saturday's Journal.
