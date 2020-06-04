ANDERSON: Back in the ballpark again (but not in the dugout)

There was a nice crowd at Strong Field, not only to root on their favorite team, but to get out and enjoy baseball again.

There's a meme on Facebook for Mustang drivers that says, "I don't need therapy, I just need to drive my Mustang."

Just insert watch baseball, and I think we'll all do just fine.

Was there social distancing in the stands? To be honest, I’ll look closer next time out. There was plenty of hand sanitizer, and the players didn’t sit in the dugout, but in the stands near the dugout.

It proved to be a good night for the Titans, who bounced back from a 3-0 first inning deficit, to score six runs in the bottom half of the opening frame for a 13-3 win.

Sturgis has outscored its opponents 29-4 in two games. I think the Titans were ready.

It will be a busy time for the local American Legion programs after missing the first month and a half of the season and then practicing for one month.

May was wiped out, but June, July and possibly a little into August will, knock on wood, be busy.