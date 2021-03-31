ANDERSON: Baseball memories are always in the making

This should be this columnist’s eighth Major League Baseball Opening Day writeup at the Journal (or so), and despite his advanced age, he might be running out of baseball memories to share.
Whether it is about Little League, Legion or watching your first MLB game, it's baseball and memories in the making.
So, here's one more baseball memory and a tribute to Mrs. Anderson (his mom). It's likely a repeat, but what good are baseball memories if you can't write them a time or two? Let's just call them re-runs with an asterisk.
Our first memory of watching baseball on television together was in the mid-1960s during the Saturday Game of the Week. Hall of Fame pitcher Dizzy Dean was one of the commentators, and with his colorful southern accent, you never knew what he was going to say. Mrs. Anderson watched because her youngest son loved baseball and she liked to listen to Dizzy Dean.
We watched baseball together when the opportunity arose ever since — until last year, that is, because of the pandemic (she lived in an assisted living facility and could have no visitors).
In 2019 while living across the street from her facility, and even before when she lived in Hot Springs, we watched the Rockies and the Twins together when we could. If that didn't happen, on the next visit, she would ask about the game the previous night, especially if she missed the last inning or two.
"Which game?" was often asked in response.
It didn't matter which game.
Mrs. Anderson is now 91 and her health is declining rapidly in a nursing home in Rapid City. There probably aren't too many games remaining to watch.
One more game, please.
***
With Opening Day upon us Thursday, it is time to get excited, right?
It should be a national holiday. Kids, play hooky if needed.
Kidding. It's spring break, don’t yell.
For baseball fanatics, does Opening Day mean the same as it did, say two years ago?
Is "mostly no" an option?
Keep telling yourself that the 2020 MLB season was better than no season at all.
Still, it wasn’t the same. There were no fans allowed. Instead, there were cardboard cutouts of fans in the stands and canned applause — even canned boos.
That wasn't baseball even though they played baseball. There will be limited attendance this season at most MLB parks, so there is that.
It's April. Time will tell.
For longtime Twins’ fans, the 2020 season was just like 2019 and every other year they made the playoffs for a long, long time. Let’s see, they play well during the regular season and get spanked in the postseason. Try 18 straight postseason games with a loss.
So how will this season be different, you ask (even if you didn’t ask)?
The Twins have basically the same team, minus Eddie Rosario, Marwin Gonzalez and a couple of arms. There’s no reason as to why a third straight Central Division should not be won.
That should be reason enough to be excited about Opening Day. Let's say 101-61, and if that is the case, what happens in October?
It's April. Time will tell.
In the meantime, the 1987 and 1991 postseasons are still in play.
And Ron Gant is still out.
***
Last weekend Augustana pitcher Tanner Brown (from Harrisburg) pitched a perfect game, as did Metro State’s Cade Crader (Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference).
My first thought was, “How about that?” (from Mel Allen, look it up). My second thought was, "It's too bad we don’t have (spring) college baseball here anymore."
It is a shame. Watching Black Hills State College (yes, it was College then) play in the day, drinking the skunkiest $2 a six-pack beer on the side of the hill with your buddies is still a great baseball memory.
Covering the University of Wyoming baseball team in the day (yes, Division 1) is still a great memory, even when it snowed. Especially when it snowed and they still played.
Every time spring rolls along, there are some very angry colleagues and friends in Laramie that are still beyond upset, despite it being about 25 years since the UW Board of Regents ruthlessly pulled the plug on baseball.
Maybe there are some in Spearfish who feel the same.
After a very uncertain start to American Legion baseball in 2020, the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats won their 43rd state title even as their historic, longtime home was being torn down across the parking lot.
It's time to build new baseball memories.
Is there any wonder why that just about every Sunday since then, a drive by the construction at Fitzgerald Stadium to see the progress gets the juices flowing?
If not for some mud inside the construction area and a fence that old-man legs can’t lift high enough to get over, a trespassing call (for a closer look) could easily be made.
Forget that last part, just in case.
Okay, so apparently there is some excitement. Opening Day is baseball memories, even if you are thinking about Little League days. Baseball memories are good therapy, even if they have been told to some extent a time or two.
Besides, Rik Aalbert Blijleven was Bert Blyleven's given name at birth.
And yes, in the day, Mrs. Anderson had to come downstairs to turn the radio off an hour or so after the Twins' game had ended, although her youngest son had promised to do so himself but not surprisingly had fallen asleep.
Even if she doesn't remember some of those details, her youngest son does and he will never forget.