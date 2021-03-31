ANDERSON: Baseball memories are always in the making

This should be this columnist’s eighth Major League Baseball Opening Day writeup at the Journal (or so), and despite his advanced age, he might be running out of baseball memories to share.

Whether it is about Little League, Legion or watching your first MLB game, it's baseball and memories in the making.

So, here's one more baseball memory and a tribute to Mrs. Anderson (his mom). It's likely a repeat, but what good are baseball memories if you can't write them a time or two? Let's just call them re-runs with an asterisk.

Our first memory of watching baseball on television together was in the mid-1960s during the Saturday Game of the Week. Hall of Fame pitcher Dizzy Dean was one of the commentators, and with his colorful southern accent, you never knew what he was going to say. Mrs. Anderson watched because her youngest son loved baseball and she liked to listen to Dizzy Dean.

We watched baseball together when the opportunity arose ever since — until last year, that is, because of the pandemic (she lived in an assisted living facility and could have no visitors).