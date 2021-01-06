ANDERSON: Basketball ramble from afar

It took a while Tuesday night, but I found my desk again at the Rapid City Journal office.

It shouldn’t have been too difficult, there’s only four of us with desks in this section of the newsroom. But, I hadn’t been here since Dec. 15 because of —you guessed it — COVID-19.

Naturally, my password on my office work station expired while I was gone, and after several attempts to get into our instant message system, it locked me out of everything. I go to my home office and I’m still locked out, so I come back to the Journal office and have co-worker Matt Case email me a couple URLs so I can get the sports section out.

All was good on Wednesday as I was “un-locked."

Now, if only the fog in my head could be "un-locked." I could get back to that magical 100%. As a sports person, there has to be numbers involved to rate how you feel, so we'll go at 77.42%.

That’s good enough for now. Keep 'er moving.

Basically looking from afar on the local basketball scene, here's a first glance.

The St. Thomas More girls are ranked first in Class A, with West Central and Winner upsets paving the way for the Cavaliers to take the top spot.