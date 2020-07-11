ANDERSON: Hardhats, Lynx enjoy wild times at The Fitz

As is a normal occurrence, the heavy rains flooded the Post 22 dugout. When that happens, it becomes a murky swimming pool without the high diving board. And with no electricity, there was no juice to run the sump pump. The electricity came on and eventually so did the sump pump.

Of course, there was the field. The Post 22 volunteer staff (parents) saw the storm coming and was able to get the large tarp on the field in time. It was a good thing. It and they saved the day, enabling the games to eventually proceed. The younger Post 22 players were also able to get the excess water off the top of the tarp and help get the tarp off the field in a timely manner.

Well done by all.

The 5 p.m. first game was able to get going at 7 p.m. The 7 p.m. second game was able to get going at about 10:15 p.m.

The players, coaches, parents and fans were able to walk out of Fitzgerald Stadium somewhere in the neighborhood of 1-1:30 a.m. That is, those who stuck around, including yours truly.

There was plenty of “insanity,” between the first pitch and the final out at 12:55 a.m.