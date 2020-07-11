ANDERSON: Hardhats, Lynx enjoy wild times at The Fitz

Post 22 third baseman Ryan Bachman best described Friday's day and night at Fitzgerald Stadium as “insanity.”
He’s probably right. It was an insanely long day and an insanely wild day for the Hardhats, their parents, coaches and some fans. The same can be said for the large faithful that traveled with Brandon Valley Post 131.
It was already set to be a long weekend for the Hardhats, with a doubleheader at home against Brandon Valley on Friday, a doubleheader on the road at Mitchell Saturday and one game at Sturgis on Monday.
Did I say weekend? Let’s just call it a long week or so and call it good.
After the aforementioned schedule, the Hardhats, along with the Post 320 Stars, host the Black Hills Veteran’s Classic that consists of 13 teams, two ballparks and six games in four days for each team, beginning Thursday.
Considering the alternative of not having a season, no one is complaining … too much that is.
Let’s go back to Friday.
The weather forecast was a normal one for this time of year — hot and a chance of late afternoon thunderstorms. Of course, it turned into that and much more, resulting in a decent rain and large hail.
Naturally, the storm also turned off the electricity at Fitzgerald Stadium, as well as much of the rest of that part of town.
As is a normal occurrence, the heavy rains flooded the Post 22 dugout. When that happens, it becomes a murky swimming pool without the high diving board. And with no electricity, there was no juice to run the sump pump. The electricity came on and eventually so did the sump pump.
Of course, there was the field. The Post 22 volunteer staff (parents) saw the storm coming and was able to get the large tarp on the field in time. It was a good thing. It and they saved the day, enabling the games to eventually proceed. The younger Post 22 players were also able to get the excess water off the top of the tarp and help get the tarp off the field in a timely manner.
Well done by all.
The 5 p.m. first game was able to get going at 7 p.m. The 7 p.m. second game was able to get going at about 10:15 p.m.
The players, coaches, parents and fans were able to walk out of Fitzgerald Stadium somewhere in the neighborhood of 1-1:30 a.m. That is, those who stuck around, including yours truly.
There was plenty of “insanity,” between the first pitch and the final out at 12:55 a.m.
Because of the virus, the whole season has been a little strange, and although there will be a state tournament this season, it is a little different, as the state is using a power points design to determine the tournament seedings and where the tournament will take place.
Going into Friday night, Post 22 and Brandon Valley were tied at a 44.333 point average. I know, there are no such thing as points in baseball. Believe me, I tell people that all the time.
It’s not only a busy weekend for both the Hardhats and Lynx, but an important one. Brandon Valley also faced Spearfish and Sturgis in Spearfish Saturday and will be in Rapid City again Sunday for a single game against Post 320 at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
A Friday night sweep would be a nice advantage for the winner.
In the first game Friday, Brandon Valley jumped on the Hardhats with seven runs in the second inning, only to see Post 22 battle back to make it a 7-6 game, before the Lynx regained control and won the contest 12-8.
Brandon Valley’s Connor Knecht had a huge game, hitting for the cycle, with a home run, triple, double and a single. It doesn’t matter what level you are at, that is quite an accomplishment.
Things were looking up for Brandon Valley, as the Lynx led 8-3 in the top of the fifth inning. Certainly, two wins would put them in the driver’s seat in the race for the top seed.
But just like that, the lead was gone, as the Hardhats battled back with six runs in the sixth, thanks to a three-run home run by Bachman, and some shoddy Brandon Valley defense that saw it mis-judge a couple of fly balls in the outfield that led to three more runs.
The Hardhats were loud and proud with a 10-8 lead, just three outs away from the important win and split.
But just like that, their lead was gone, as the Lynx got a two-run single to tie the game at 10-10.
Again, just like that, the tie was broken, as the Hardhats got a leadoff double by Colton Hartford, an intentional walk to Hunter Tillery and a RBI single off the right field wall by Bachman.
“That's what good ballclubs do, they get thrown in the washer, in the ringer, and don't quit. We didn't quit,” Bachman said.
After six hours of baseball, nothing was really decided as just a few hours later, the two teams were on the diamond again looking for more baseball magic.
It was a night to remember for all, especially in the still a little wet and muddy Hardhat dugout.
“I think tonight is going to be a turning point because, we as a team, found a gear,” Bachman said after the second game. “We were down by five and we were dead. It was a great team win. Brandon is an awesome team. It was a 1-2 matchup tonight. I think was a great game."
It was a long day ... a very long day, Bachman said, but it was fun.
“Brandon Valley has a great group of guys,” he said. “We were hanging out with them up in the facility and trying not to get hailed on.”
If you’re keeping track, the Lynx picked up two wins on Saturday — 24-1 over Spearfish and 12-9 over Sturgis. The Hardhats toppled Mitchell 12-2 and 6-5.
It’s all about going out and playing baseball. Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said that is all they can do.
“I don't know where we are at with that (the power-point rankings),” he said. “We'll just add it up at the end of the year, but you don't want anybody to come into your place and sweep you. I'm proud of them, they did a great job."
With that said, Torve looked at his watch and said that they have to meet back up at Fitzgerald Stadium in six and one-half hours to leave for Mitchell.
That was my cue to call it a night. I mean, call it a morning.
