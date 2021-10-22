ANDERSON: It's time to make a life change

Saturday, Oct. 30 will be my final day of sports editor of the Rapid City Journal. Knock on wood, it won’t be the final day that I write for the Journal.

After nearly 40 years in the newspaper business as a sportswriter/editor, I’ve decided to retire … kind of. Although I have decided to hang it up as the sports editor, I’ll stay on as a sports correspondent. I’ll continue to do the only thing I ever considered doing as a career, and that’s covering local sports.

The biggest difference is now after covering a game/event, and after writing the story, my day is done, compared to 12- to 14-hour days ending at 12:30-1 a.m.

#MustangMonday will become #MustangEveryDay (weather permitting).

At an early retirement age, the decision wasn’t easy. It still was the right decision to make. Health matters.

Almost three years ago I was diagnosed with both Crohn’s Disease and Ankylosing Spondylitis. Add neuropathy from both knees to the bottom of my feet and the decision was getting clearer even as my old-man eyesight was dimming.

I came to Rapid City a little over nine years ago to a somewhat fuller house in the sports department — there were four full-time sports reporters, two correspondents and sometimes a couple of sports clerks. As the years flew by, the sports staff, as well as the entire newsroom, dwindled down to at times a skeleton crew. Sometimes in sports it was just yours truly and a correspondent or a clerk.

It was entirely my decision to retire and all about quality of life. I can’t help but be reminded by what my late wife, Teresa, said when she was attempting to write a book on pain management. I bought her a tape recorder and she began dictating. Teresa only got four minutes into her thoughts before her health took a turn for the worse. She never got back to her book.

Suffering from a severe case of rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes and a host of other illnesses, Teresa, a former Division I basketball player at the University of Wyoming, was a paraplegic for much of the last 15 months of her life in various hospitals and nursing homes. In those scant four minutes of dictation, she closed by saying, “Enjoy life, because you can.”

I’m taking her words to heart.

Coming back home

I’m a pretty lucky guy, despite some tough times personally, living in Wyoming for about 28 years (24 in Laramie) and now about 31 years in South Dakota (when you count growing up and my return). This all was sandwiched between 2½ years working in the state of Washington.

Wyoming and South Dakota are both home.

There was no plan to be the sports editor at the Journal, it just kind of happened.

After quitting my job in Cheyenne, Wyo., as a copy editor, to help take care of Teresa at home, she passed a month later. While freelancing and doing some radio work in Laramie, those jobs dried up a couple months later. When the position opened at the Journal, I was an umpire in the Laramie adult softball leagues.

Growing up in Hot Springs, and with family still here, the opportunity to come back to the Black Hills was too good to pass up.

Although away from my first home for about 30 years, I kept up as much as possible with the local sports scene in the Black Hills. That first year back was like a reunion tour — going to Hot Springs to do a feature on the Bison football team, talking to legendary Custer boys’ basketball coach Larry Luitjens, and covering a Black Hills State University football game at Lyle Hare Stadium (BHSU graduate).

Being the Rapid City Journal sports editor was a dream come true. Growing up, I read every inch of the Journal sports section and I knew about all of the athletes. Kelvin Torve? Hey wait a minute, I'm writing about that guy now.

In the summer of 1982, my resume was mailed (not emailed) to every daily newspaper in South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Montana and North Dakota. A small daily newspaper in Worland, Wyoming, took a chance.

About 20 years later while on vacation, an updated resume was dropped off on Roger Toland's desk. Apparently it got to the bottom of an always messy sports editor's desk and I never heard back — until 2012.

When it became apparent that the sports staff and the amount of space available was never going to be back to what it was like in the “good ‘ole days,” I’d like to say that I accepted it.

That would be a lie. I never accepted it because that meant we would never have the manpower or space that we needed. All I can do is say I'm sorry to the countless phone calls, emails and even snail mail complaints about this and that in comparison to what the Journal used to do.

Funny thing is, life isn’t what it used to be either.

The newspaper business is headed in a different direction than it was with my first full-time job out of college in Worland (1982) at the Northern Wyoming Daily News. Now the paper is just the Northern Wyoming News, reduced to a weekly.

The Journal is no longer a seven-day a week print paper. The emphasis now is heading on a greater online presence and social media.

It’s time.

I'd be remiss not to mention my old stomping grounds in Laramie with the Laramie Boomerang. After feeding him with the state American Legion tournament boxscores (the tournament was in Worland), Boomerang sports editor Bob Hammond asked me if I wanted to come to Laramie. I said I would be there in two weeks and we were a good team for 18 years. I can't imagine Laramie not being a part of my life.

I couldn't say it out loud then, but I can say it now ... go Cowboys!

Back to present. Hopefully there are a few games left for yours truly. It’s fitting that my final day as sports editor is the same day of the Black Hills Brawl — South Dakota Mines vs. Black Hills State University football at Lyle Hare Stadium.

Or as it was back in the day, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology versus Black Hills State College. Tinkers against Weavers.

I told you I’m old.

