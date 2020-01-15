ANDERSON: Looking ahead on the basketball courts

The Brandon Valley boys come in as the defending AA champs and are currently 7-1 and are off to another outstanding start, ranked first in the media poll and right behind Yankton in seeding points.

On the girls' side, Brandon Valley comes into town as the defending Class AA state champions as well, although it has struggled some so far this season at 3-4. Yankton is competitive at 3-5 overall.

Although the St. Thomas More girls are "only" ranked third behind Winner and Lennox in the media poll, they lead the Class A ranks in seeding points at 46.875. The Cavs are led by junior Haleigh Timmer, who has been nothing short of spectacular this season, unofficially averaging about 26 points a game this season.

For your information, the games were originally scheduled for the STM gymnasium ... yes, tiny STM gym. Looking ahead, while it might give St. Thomas More its homecourt advantage, the guess here is that there won't be enough seats for the cheeks, and that would be a shame. These are games area basketball fans will want to see.

But don't fret just yet. The teams could and are likely to play at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The only thing scheduled there is the state soft tip dart tournament, which (don't laugh) has yours truly playing in it.

Stop the presses.