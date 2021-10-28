ANDERSON: Mines-BH to 'Brawl' for the 136th time

When Black Hills State University and South Dakota Mines meet on the football field, it's no ordinary game, although coach-speak would say both teams prepare for it like an ordinary game.

But this is a rivalry, the longest in Division II history and the fourth longest overall in college football. It's so big it has two main nicknames, maybe three.

Most call it the Black Hills Brawl or the Battle for the Homestake Trophy. Others have even called it the West River Rivalry.

Saturday afternoon (1 p.m.), the two teams meet for the 136th time in Spearfish at Lyle Hare Stadium.

"It’s a great rivalry game," said Mines head coach Charlie Flohr, who is 1-0 against the Yellow Jackets in his career. “It's one of the longest rivalries in Division II history, which says a lot about the history and tradition of both schools, and the traditions of their programs."

First hand, no one probably knows more about the Mines-Black Hills State rivalry than Jacket head coach Josh Breske, who was an All-American offensive lineman for the team, playing from 2005-2009.

He said there is added pressure playing in this game. It took him a while to understand what that meant, playing as a young freshman. It finally occurred to him while watching a BH-Mines men’s basketball game.

"It was then when I realized there is such an on-field animosity between the two schools,” he said. “I thought, ‘Wow, this carries over to basketball and volleyball and the other sports.

“I think our young athletes will get a sense of that. This isn’t just a rivalry between two football teams. It’s between two schools that have been out here in Western South Dakota for a long time. It means a lot to win these games, to have bragging rights for at least a year.”

At first glance the first game in this rivalry was played in 1895, an 18-0 win by Black Hills College over Dakota School of Mines.

Well, not quite officially the first game. Strangely enough, Black Hills College was in Hot Springs and not affiliated with the Spearfish college, which went by the name of Spearfish Normal.

Black Hills College had invited Spearfish Normal to play a game, but Normal declined, thus setting up the game with Mines.

The game is considered part of the chronology, but is not counted in the rivalry series.

The Black Hills Brawl officially began in 1900 as Dakota School of Mines became South Dakota School of Mines. Spearfish Normal would later go on to become Black Hills Teachers College, then Black Hills State College, before finally settling on Black Hills State University in 1989.

Mines won the 1900 game 27-0 and would win 18 of the first 20 games between the schools, with one tie (0-0 in 1906).

In 1917, the two teams played three times, all Mines wins, outscoring their rivals 82-6.

The team in Spearfish would go on to have some success in the late 1920s to late 1930s, winning 12 of 14 games. There were no games during World War II from 1942-1945.

From 1946-1969, BH held a 12-9-5 record before Mines won six of 10 games in the 70s with two ties. BHSU took over by winning 14 of 16 games between 1987 and 2002.

Mines holds a 64-60 advantage throughout the years with 11 ties. Of those 11 ties, the first four were 0-0 deadlocks.

The largest margin of victory for Mines was 62-14 in 2018, while the biggest win for Black Hills State was 58-0 in 2007.

Just after World War II for a couple of years and in the mid-2000s the teams began playing twice a season until 2011. In last season's six-game Covid schedule the two teams were scheduled twice (along with twice against Chadron State), but only played once after all because of the pandemic, a 34-17 win at O'Harra Stadium.

There have been years that they were in fact brawls, some years the game has gone down to the wire and some games they haven't been close.

Breske was 6-1 against Mines as a player. The game that sticks in his head? The one game the Yellow Jackets lost.

It was the last game of the regular season and Mines held on for a 24-23 win as the Jackets got down to the Mines 13-yard line but couldn’t get off a field goal attempt as time ran out.

“I was just talking to a couple of boosters and they said, ‘You ready for the Tinkers?’ I’m so used to calling them Tech,” he said. “I said I would feel better after (Friday’s) practice. I told them I remember more about that loss than any other win or loss in any game that I ever played in, because it hurt more.”

Maybe one of the wilder recent games came in 2017 in Spearfish when Mines jumped out to a 24-6 halftime lead, only to see the Jackets rally for a 25-24 victory.

Then BHSU wide receiver Shandon Jones summed up the rivalry and what it meant to the players and the community.

“Especially for the seniors, but for the whole team, for the town of Spearfish, it’s a big game, and it’s a great game to win,” Jones said.

Two years earlier, the Hardrockers escaped with a 28-26 victory in front of 5,000 fans at O'Harra Stadium in a nationally televised Division II Game of the Week on ESPN3. Former St. Thomas More star Jake Sullivan, who transferred back home after one year at Northern State, made just his second start of his illustrious career with the Hardrockers, and led the team to victory.

He knew what the game was all about as a Rapid City native.

“BH, SDSMT, it’s one of the biggest rivalries in all of NCAA Division II,” Sullivan said. “It was nice to bring the trophy home for the seniors, they deserve it. They have been pushing us hard.”

"Voice of the Hardrockers" Tom Rudebusch, has been broadcasting BHSU-Mines football games since 1981. He estimates he has done 43 games between the two rivals. Maybe one game that sticks to him was the 23-20 double overtime win for Mines in 2010.

"We tied the game when Andy Smith kicked a 32-yard field goal with 0:02 left in the 4th quarter," Rudebusch said. "Both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime and Smith hit a 22-yard field goal in the second overtime to put us up 23-20. BH has the second possession in that overtime and had a 2nd and goal from the 2-yard line and attempted a pass that was intercepted by Tom Lunzman in the end zone to preserve the victory. He actually returned it a 100 yards, but it wasn’t necessary."

This should be 15 Black Hills Brawls for yours truly as a BHSU student and a sportswriter.

Rivalries are special regardless of the teams. Wyoming versus Colorado State University also comes to mind. I covered about 20 of those.

Back in the day, it was Tinkers vs. Weavers. There were reasons for those nicknames, but we'll leave that one alone.

All I know is it was my favorite game of the season to watch as a student and it is my favorite game to cover as a sportswriter.

As they say, throw the records out, it's going to be a snot knocker, it's going to be a brawl.

It's going to be the 136th Black Hills Brawl.

