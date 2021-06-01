ANDERSON: Putting a wrap on a long, long state track meet

"I am so proud of these boys," said Brenneman on Facebook. "Seeing them win today made me more proud than all of my titles that I have ever won over the years. It has been a honor to see these boys mature from when they were little freshmen to now all grown up now. God is good!!!"

Custer's Blake Boyster was coming off a strong season — his first on the varsity level since 2019 as an 8th grader — and he looked to do well at the state tournament.

Winning the 400, however, was almost more than he expected. Boyster passed favorite Tommy Nikkel of Dakota Valley with about 30 yards to go and easily printed home with the state title, with St. thomas More's Chael Thorn placing second.

“I saw him (Nikkel) slow down,” Boyster told the Journal after the race. “And then I realized I really wanted to be a state champion.”

Rapid City Central's Matayah Yellow Mule, favored in three events — won the Class AA triple jump but failed to clear a height in the high jump. She came back Saturday and got second in the long jump.

It was an up and down meet for Yellow Mule, but smiles overwhelmed disappointment when it was all said and done.