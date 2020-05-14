ANDERSON: Riding the baseball roller coaster

That game drew interest for several reasons.

1) The Twins are in the playoffs for the first time since their 1991 World Series title, and they were nearly contracted (eliminated as a franchise) in the previous off-season.

2) There were young players such as Torri Hunter, Michael Cuddyer and A.J. Pierzynski making their mark for the Twins.

Pierzynski hit a big two-run home run in the 9th and the Twins would hold on for a 5-4 win to move on to face the Angels in the ALCS. Later, Pierzynski would leave the Twins, sign with the White Sox among several teams as he became one of the least favorite human beings on Earth for Twins fans when he came back to Minnesota. In 2002, however, he was loved.

There was also a future Hall of Famer that played a part in the game as a young David Ortiz came on in the top of the 9th and hit a pinch-hit RBI double that proved to be the winning run.

Ortiz would later leave the Twins (or the Twins let him go), and he would earn his Hall of Fame status with the Boston Red Sox. Whoops.

3) On the other side, the A's featured Rapid City's own Mark Ellis, a rookie himself who hit a huge three-run home run in the bottom of the 9th to make it a 5-4 game, and manager Art Howe, a University of Wyoming Hall of Famer.