ANDERSON: RMAC football getting interesting at the mid-point mark

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football season will hit the halfway point of the schedule Saturday and this is what we know.
Colorado School of Mines is pretty good. I know, duh. The Orediggers, under head coach Gregg Brandon, are always good, winning Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles and qualifying for the NCAA playoffs in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
This fall, the Orediggers are ranked fifth in the country in the Division II rankings and stand at 5-0 on the season. Mines has won 14 straight league games dating back to the 2018 season.
What might be most interesting is the rest of the league. Although Colorado Mines is still the team to beat, the Orediggers have been challenged a bit this season by New Mexico Highlands (31-21) and Western Colorado (20-14 in overtime). Perennial RMAC powers CSU-Pueblo (3-0, 3-2) and Colorado Mesa (2-1, 3-1), are still on the schedule down the road.
Western, normally a team that sits in the middle or the bottom of the league standings (8-22 in the last three full seasons in the RMAC and 8-25 overall), is third with a 3-1 conference mark and 4-1 overall record. Are the Mountaineers the real deal? They have a 23-10 win over Chadron State, but their other two conference victories are against winless Adams State and Fort Lewis.
Highlands is 1-3 in the RMAC and 1-4 overall. The purple Cowboys also have a history of trying to climb out of the basement (9-40 in RMAC, 10-45 overall in the previous five years). The game against Colorado Mines makes you wonder, though.
Right behind Western in the standings is Black Hills State at 2-1 and 4-1 overall. Colorado Mines is at BHSU Saturday.
If Western and Highlands can battle with Colorado Mines, what about the Yellow Jackets, under second-year head coach Josh Breske?
In the old score comparison game, let’s give it a try. Black Hills State thumped Fort Lewis last Saturday in Durango, Colo., 45-17. Colorado Mines beat … uh, beat down Fort Lewis 76-0 on Sept. 18 in Durango.
We’ll see Saturday in Spearfish. One thing is for sure, the Jackets are showing signs of an uptick under Breske, who technically could say that he, like Mines head coach Charlie Flohr, is in his first full season as the BHSU head coach. In the Covid 2020 fall season, the Jackets played just two games and the Hardrockers played four games.
The Black Hills State offense is on a roll — albeit against Adams State and Fort Lewis — with 96 points in the last two games. BHSU edged Adams State 51-48 in two overtimes after trailing 24-3 in the first half.
Breske is looking forward to the challenge Saturday.
“I feel like we are at the point now where we know ourselves, we know our identity on offense, we will stick with the running game, and on defense, stopping the run,” he said. “I’m excited, I like where we are right now, but we have to keep building off of these first five weeks.”
The Jackets lead the RMAC in total offense at 477.4 yards a game, but will face a Colorado Mines defense that leads the conference in giving up just 232 yards a game. BHSU, led by Matthew Collier (536 yards, 107.2 per game, second in the RMAC) and Nolan Susel (62 ypg.), top the league in rushing at 252 yards a contest. Again, the Orediggers are tough against the run, giving up 58.6 yards per game.
BHSU quarterback Chance Eben is third in the conference in total offense with 1,328 yards.
The BHSU defense will have to contend with running back Michael Zeman, who leads the league at 113.4 yards rushing per game and quarterback John Matocha, who is completing 69.5 percent of his passes with 13 TDs.
Hardrockers look to keep momentum
Over at South Dakota Mines, the Hardrockers are 1-2 in league play and 3-2 overall. Its two league losses came against Chadron State (31-20) and CSU-Pueblo (49-7). The ‘Rockers first league win came last week against Adams State, 45-42.
South Dakota Mines has a shot at moving to .500 in league play and 4-2 overall as it hosts Fort Lewis Saturday. That could give the Hardrockers some momentum heading into the final stretch-run of league play that will see them go to Colorado Mines Oct. 16, host Western the following week and go to rival Black Hills State Oct. 30.
“It will be good to get back home,” Flohr said after the Adams State win. “The opportunities are getting more minimal and we have to take advantage of each opportunity that we have. We have a great opportunity this weekend playing at home. We’re excited.”
The Hardrockers had their best offensive showing in league play last week, led by redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Johannsen, who completed 19 of 32 passes for 277 passing yards and added 115 yards rushing on 15 attempts. Johannsen ran for three scores and had a pair of TD passes.
For is efforts, the Sioux Falls native was named the RMAC Offensive Player of the Week.
On the season, Johannsen is ranked eighth in the league in rushing with 322 yards and sixth in the, completing 80-of-143 passes for 911 yards and six TDs. Johannsen is fourth in the league in total yards with 1,233.
Holst sets passing mark for Chadron State
It was a history-making day last Saturday for Chadron State College in its 46-16 win over Highlands, as senior quarterback Dalton Holst became the school’s all-time leading passer in yardage at 10,268 yards, passing Jonn McLain’s mark of 10,115.
One of Holst’s favorite targets, senior receiver Cole Thurness, a St. Thomas More graduate, caught a 37-yard TD pass to kick off the scoring. Thurness has 26 receptions this season for 208 yards and two TDs and 165 catches for 2,119 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career.
Thurness has a shot at a couple of school receiving records for the Eagles in receptions at 188 by Cory Brooks (1992-95) and receiving TDs by Tevon Wright (2016-2019) at 26.
Around Town
• Although the South Dakota Mines men’s soccer team is just 1-7-1 on the season, the Hardrockers have one of the top players in the RMAC. Senior midfielder George Martinez is tied for first in the league with six goals and tied for first in total points with 14. He is also second in the conference in shots taken (26) and third in shots on goal (11).
The Hardrockers host No. 19 CSU-Pueblo Thursday at 5 p.m. and Colorado Springs Sunday at 11 a.m. Both games are at the Dakota Fields Complex.
• It's been a good week so far for area high school athletes in state competition. In Sioux Falls at the Class A State Tennis Championships, Rapid City Christian senior Ella Hancock helped lead the Lady Comets to a second-place team finish, winning the Flight 1 singles title and Flight 1 doubles title with teammate Hannah Beckloff. It was the second straight year that Hancock took the singles and doubles titles.
The Class AA State Tournament is Thursday and Friday in Sioux Falls. Rapid City Stevens, unbeaten in duals this season, will be looking to challenge for the team title.
On the golf course, a pair of Rapid City athletes came away with Top 5 finishes. Sophomore Jackson Swartz of Rapid City Stevens finished in a tie for fourth place in the Class AA tournament in Huron with a six-over par 150, and St. Thomas More 7th grader Vincent VanLiere tied for fifth in the Class A tournament in Madison with an 18-over par 160.
On the pitch, area soccer teams are off to a good start at the respective state tournaments, with the Rapid City Stevens boys and girls, Rapid City Central boys and girls, St. Thomas More boys, Belle Fourche boys and Spearfish girls all earning first-round wins.
The second round (semifinals in Class A, quarterfinals in Class AA) are set for Saturday, with the Stevens’ boys and girls hosting matchups at Sioux Park.