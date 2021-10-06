ANDERSON: RMAC football getting interesting at the mid-point mark

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football season will hit the halfway point of the schedule Saturday and this is what we know.

Colorado School of Mines is pretty good. I know, duh. The Orediggers, under head coach Gregg Brandon, are always good, winning Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles and qualifying for the NCAA playoffs in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

This fall, the Orediggers are ranked fifth in the country in the Division II rankings and stand at 5-0 on the season. Mines has won 14 straight league games dating back to the 2018 season.

What might be most interesting is the rest of the league. Although Colorado Mines is still the team to beat, the Orediggers have been challenged a bit this season by New Mexico Highlands (31-21) and Western Colorado (20-14 in overtime). Perennial RMAC powers CSU-Pueblo (3-0, 3-2) and Colorado Mesa (2-1, 3-1), are still on the schedule down the road.

Western, normally a team that sits in the middle or the bottom of the league standings (8-22 in the last three full seasons in the RMAC and 8-25 overall), is third with a 3-1 conference mark and 4-1 overall record. Are the Mountaineers the real deal? They have a 23-10 win over Chadron State, but their other two conference victories are against winless Adams State and Fort Lewis.