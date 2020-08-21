Anderson rushes for 190 yards, scores 5 TDs as Tigers romp in opener

Coy Anderson, in his fourth year starting at tailback for New Underwood, started his senior season off with a bang, rushing for 190 yards, picking off two passes and scoring five touchdowns as the Tigers mauled Edgemont 54-0 in season-opening nine-man football action Friday.
Anderson, who took over backfield duties his freshman year after an injury to an upperclassman, needed only 12 carries to do his damage carrying the football. He scored four rushing TDs in a 10-minute span as New Underwood opened the season with a win.
“The whole offensive line, they did a big part,” said Anderson, whose fifth TD of the game came on a 50-yard interception return. “I want to give a huge shout-out to them.”
The win was a return to normalcy for both schools, as the schools took the playing field for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut down high school sports in South Dakota in mid-March.
“It does feel great to get back to life a little bit,” New Underwood head coach Brady Carmichael said after his team’s win over the Moguls. “I’m usually with these guys a lot in the offseason, training or whatnot. To have them where we couldn’t do anything for months was very hard.
The Tigers’ defense took play to the Moguls from the get-go, holding a shorthanded Edgemont team — the Moguls dressed only 12 players — on its half of the field for all but one possession.
New Underwood, on the other hand, scored on every offensive possession to take early command of the game.
Grant Madsen, an offensive lineman who moved into the backfield last year, scored the first of his three touchdowns on an 8-yard run with 7:55 left in the first quarter.
From there, Anderson found his stride. He scored the first of his four rushing touchdowns with 2:51 left in the opening quarter. In the second quarter, New Underwood’s offensive line sealed Edgemont’s defenders inside, allowing Anderson off right tackle and break loose for TD runs of 35, 28 and 79 yards.
Anderon’s final score came with 50 seconds left in the second quarter when he picked off Mogul quarterback Caleb Simon for the second time in the game and returned the interception 50 yards for a TD and a 48-0 Tigers’ lead.
“He’s a special kid,” Carmichael said of his senior running back. “He wound up starting as a freshman because of an injury and he’s never given the spot back. He’s a state track meet kid who’s probably going to end up on the podium next spring. He works hard and leads by example.”
Madsen, who rushed six times for 74 yards, made a tough catch on a 27-pass from Emmitt Richter before ending the game with 7:36 left in the third quarter when he broke free for a 31-yard TD run.
“We just hoped the kids would come out and play hard and take care of things,” Carmichael said. “For the most part, we did.”
New Underwood (1-0) plays its first road game of the season next Friday, playing at Rapid City Christian at 7 p.m.. Edgemont (0-1) hosts Crawford, Neb., in its home opener, kicking off at 7 p.m.
