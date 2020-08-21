Anderson rushes for 190 yards, scores 5 TDs as Tigers romp in opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coy Anderson, in his fourth year starting at tailback for New Underwood, started his senior season off with a bang, rushing for 190 yards, picking off two passes and scoring five touchdowns as the Tigers mauled Edgemont 54-0 in season-opening nine-man football action Friday.

Anderson, who took over backfield duties his freshman year after an injury to an upperclassman, needed only 12 carries to do his damage carrying the football. He scored four rushing TDs in a 10-minute span as New Underwood opened the season with a win.

“The whole offensive line, they did a big part,” said Anderson, whose fifth TD of the game came on a 50-yard interception return. “I want to give a huge shout-out to them.”

The win was a return to normalcy for both schools, as the schools took the playing field for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut down high school sports in South Dakota in mid-March.

“It does feel great to get back to life a little bit,” New Underwood head coach Brady Carmichael said after his team’s win over the Moguls. “I’m usually with these guys a lot in the offseason, training or whatnot. To have them where we couldn’t do anything for months was very hard.