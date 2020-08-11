ANDERSON: State title No. 43 memorable for Post 22

"We got the call that we couldn’t play (for regionals and nationals) and that bummed all of us. But we stuck with it,” Klosterman said. “We knew if we got the chance, we could capitalize on that. We got into the season, and this team, I have never seen so much dedication in my entire life. All of us are brothers and we’re really good teammates. We’re all family now.”

When you talk goals, winning state comes first for Post 22, followed by winning regionals and playing in the World Series. The program has won eight regional tournaments and one World Series (1993).

Post 22 manager and former Hardhat player Kelvin Torve might have summed up best those expectations after the 9-1 win over Brandon Valley Sunday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

“It’s just a tradition that we have here that we compete for state championships every year,” Torve said. “Our guys understand that that is the expectation. It’s bigger news when we don’t win a state tournament than when we do.”

No news here then, right?

This year was a little different.

Not playing this season might have been harder on the Hardhats than not winning a state title. Getting a chance to play fueled the team, infielder Ryan Bachman said.