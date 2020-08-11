ANDERSON: State title No. 43 memorable for Post 22

The season ended Sunday for the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats despite winning their 43rd South Dakota American Legion state baseball title as a program.
Normally, they'd be preparing for yet another regional tournament as the South Dakota State champions.
Instead, some of the Hardhats are now donning shoulder pads and football helmets or joining other high school sports teams, some are packing for college and others are, maybe after a little break, getting ready for a little fall baseball.
Before the first game of the season, the American Legion canceled the national regional tournaments and the Legion World Series because of the coronavirus.
It was up to the South Dakota American Legion baseball program to see if it could pull off a season with the hopes of having a state tournament.
It wasn't easy, although things came together and the Hardhats finished 37-10 on the season.
“It was rocky at times, we had some ups and down, but it all came together at the right time,” pitcher/first baseman Dylan Richey said.
Catcher Dalton Klosterman said they knew they couldn’t go as far as they wanted (regionals or the World Series), but they were going as far as they could, and that is what they did Sunday.
"We got the call that we couldn’t play (for regionals and nationals) and that bummed all of us. But we stuck with it,” Klosterman said. “We knew if we got the chance, we could capitalize on that. We got into the season, and this team, I have never seen so much dedication in my entire life. All of us are brothers and we’re really good teammates. We’re all family now.”
When you talk goals, winning state comes first for Post 22, followed by winning regionals and playing in the World Series. The program has won eight regional tournaments and one World Series (1993).
Post 22 manager and former Hardhat player Kelvin Torve might have summed up best those expectations after the 9-1 win over Brandon Valley Sunday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
“It’s just a tradition that we have here that we compete for state championships every year,” Torve said. “Our guys understand that that is the expectation. It’s bigger news when we don’t win a state tournament than when we do.”
No news here then, right?
This year was a little different.
Not playing this season might have been harder on the Hardhats than not winning a state title. Getting a chance to play fueled the team, infielder Ryan Bachman said.
“We’ve been through a lot together,” he said. “We didn’t know if we were going to play this year, and we really came together as a group. I love this group of guys, and we peaked at the right time."
Up and down the lineup, you got almost the same answer, as if they had rehearsed it together. That wasn't the case, it was just playing for a program that has high expectations.
“It felt great to come out here in a short season and get a championship,” first baseman/pitcher Jake Goble said. “It’s tradition, and hopefully we can keep doing this in the years to come.”
Outfielder Blake Weaver said it feels good to be part of that lifetime of legacy.
"It is something different about walking into the facility every day," he said. "Working hard is a given for everybody."
Outfielder/pitcher Bransen Kuehl said it means a lot to play for Post 22.
"There’s a lot of history behind it, a lot of good players ... the fans, the coaches,” he said.
Then, there was the fact that the Hardhats believe they should have been playing for their third straight title Sunday. After winning the state title in 2018, Post 22 fell to Renner 6-4 in the 2019 title game that left a bad taste in their mouths until it was rinsed out Sunday.
“I think every day since last summer we thought about that, I know I have,” infielder Colton Hartford said of falling short. “It feels really good to bring it back to Rapid City.”
For Torve, it was an emotional day as well. On his return to Rapid City after many years away, he re-joined the program as the Post 22 Cadets (14-year-olds) coach. His first team included several of the current seniors. He's been with that group all of the way through.
"I saw that when they were 14 they were a special group," he said. "They are very good baseball players, but more importantly, they are high character individuals. When you can play the game and have high character, then that is it.”
As previously mentioned, Fitzgerald Stadium was not available for the state tournament, although the Hardhats earned the right to host it. After the end of the regular-season, in a 12-6 win over the Outlaws Baseball Club of Miles City, Mont., construction began the next day in the impressive $5 million renovation project.
The hope is for it to be completed by June 1, 2021.
Scheduling will be a challenge early, Torve said, but just like the way the 2020 season ended, the 2021 season will be special because of the new ballpark.
For the multitude of longtime Post 22 fans, they wouldn't have it any other way as the program shoots for 44.
"We have a great group of guys coming up, and I can’t wait to come back and watch them,' said Bachman.
