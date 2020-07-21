ANDERSON: Tears and Cheers one last time at "The Fitz"

There was more than one tear shed late Sunday afternoon after Rapid City Post 22 closed out Fitzgerald Stadium as we have all known it, but likely many more smiles.
The Hardhats had just defeated the Outlaws Baseball Club from Miles City, Mont., 12-6 to close the annual Black Hills Veteran's Tournament. It was the final game of what is affectionately known as "The Fitz."
It was an afternoon of remembering the past and looking ahead to the future.
The historic and iconic baseball stadium that was built in 1957 for the Rapid City Chiefs of the now defunct Basin League, saw its final game before construction began just a few hours later on the new Fitzgerald Stadium that will see a $5 million face-lift and be ready for play next season.
"Before the game it kind of got to me, knowing it would be the last time doing anything on this field," Post 22 pitcher Tad Scherbenske said as dozens of players, Post 22 alumni, coaches, parents and fans swarmed the field for hugs, pictures and a little part of the field itself to remember it by. "It was nice to take it in, it was a great atmosphere to take it all in."
Pregame festiveness saw Ed Fitzgerald, the nephew of the stadium's namesake, throw out the first pitch. The wife of former iconic Rapid City Journal sports editor Roger Toland, JoAnn Toland, was introduced on the field and given a bouquet of flowers.
During the game, former Post 22 player and later manager Wes Storm was introduced, and he then joined fellow alumni on the field after the game for one big picture.
One of the most enthusiastic Post 22 fans you will ever see — Tim Ley — was presented the seat he sat in for many years that was closest to the dugout, as well as a Hardhat 22 jersey.
"Tim has been here as long as I can remember," Richey said. "This is the probably the last time in the same arrangement that I will see the same faces over and over again. It was fun."
Third baseman Ryan Bachman said it was an emotional end of an era for not only the stadium, but for him as a player in his last season with the program.
"We came out and had a moment with our fans at the end and tipped our caps," he said. "It kind of hit there, especially with me being a senior. I'll never play here again, and it has been some of the greatest moments of my life so far. Thank you to all of the fans, and thank you for all of those who supported us, it was a great way to play this field out."
Like most of the Hardhat players, Richey grew up watching Post 22 baseball at Fitzgerald Stadium and spent six years in the program.
He said that playing in the final season of what is going to be called the original "Fitz," it was special to be one of the last pitchers to pitch on this field.
"It's just an honor, I guess," he said.
On the mound, Richey got the final win in the old stadium. Scherbenske, who pitched the last two innings, got the final out on a strikeout, nonetheless.
Later, Scherbenske, like most of his teammates, was busy gathering dirt from the field to save in a jar. Obviously, he took some dirt from the pitching mound.
"That felt great," Scherbenske said of getting the final out. "With all of the eight other players on the field, it meant a lot to all of us. It was a pleasure to be on the field with those guys at that time."
Fitzgerald Stadium is part of this community's history, Bachman said. In talking to people, he said they don't always believe that Post 22 plays in front of a couple thousand fans in big games, especially in the Firecracker and t he Veteran's Classic.
In Bachman's opinion, Fitzgerald Stadium was the best venue to play high school-age sports in the country.
"I'm going to miss it like heck," he said. "It has been such a pleasure to play on this field, especially with all of the history behind it, and all of the people that have come before and built the history for us to build off of. Thank you for all of the fans and all the guys before us that have built this program."
Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve admitted he got a little emotional when telling his team that former Post 22 manager and coaching legend Dave Ploof would have been proud of the way this team beat Miles City.
You can't blame him. Torve played for Ploof in the late 1970s before going on to star at Oral Roberts and then eventually play for the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets and in Japan.
On the field after the game, Torve wore a couple of hats — alumni and current manager. It was an emotional day, but like life, he looks forward to the future and the new stadium.
"There were some teary eyes after the game and when we gave Tim his seat," Torve said. "I got a little emotional when I told the guys that Coach Ploof would have been proud of that game.
"It's the end of an era, but it is life, and you move on. What we have coming is going to be glorious. You appreciate what you had, and you reminisce about what you had, then you also anticipate what you are going to have. That's where I am at now. I can't wait to see this ballpark next summer."
The Hardhats' season isn't finished just yet, although their stadium is. They'll be in Cheyenne, Wyo., this weekend for games against the Northern Colorado Roughnecks and Cheyenne Post 22.
Starting Tuesday, they'll begin their quest for the 43rd state title in team history when the first round of regional play.
Emotions from Sunday are in the back-burner now, as they have one more goal.
"We want to have a season that Coach Ploof can be proud of, and that is a state title," Bachman said. "We're going to enjoy this one and come back with hard work and get ready for regionals next week."
There will be a postseason after all
At one point a few months ago it wasn't real promising for a 2020 season because of COVID-19 pandemic. After a month delay, the season was underway and work began on how to have a state tournament despite the national American Legion headquarters canceling regionals and the World Series.
So here it is.
All 16 state teams will compete in regionals (July 28-29), with eight teams moving on to super regionals (Aug. 3-4) and the final four will compete in the state tournament (Aug. 7-9).
There was a power-ranking system used from state games only, and the Hardhats at 19-3 finished with 44.5455 points to lead the way. Brandon Valley is second at 43.2000.
There's a handful of state games remaining, including Sturgis at Rapid City Post 320 Wednesday night. The top eight teams will host a best-of-three series.
The Hardhats, at No., 1, will host No. 16 Spearfish. The rest of the first round will follow that pattern, (2 vs. 15, 3 vs. 14 and ext.).
The top seed in the super regional and state will then host those tournaments as well.
It's different, but much better of the alternative of not having a postseason.
