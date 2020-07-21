ANDERSON: Tears and Cheers one last time at "The Fitz"

During the game, former Post 22 player and later manager Wes Storm was introduced, and he then joined fellow alumni on the field after the game for one big picture.

One of the most enthusiastic Post 22 fans you will ever see — Tim Ley — was presented the seat he sat in for many years that was closest to the dugout, as well as a Hardhat 22 jersey.

"Tim has been here as long as I can remember," Richey said. "This is the probably the last time in the same arrangement that I will see the same faces over and over again. It was fun."

Third baseman Ryan Bachman said it was an emotional end of an era for not only the stadium, but for him as a player in his last season with the program.

"We came out and had a moment with our fans at the end and tipped our caps," he said. "It kind of hit there, especially with me being a senior. I'll never play here again, and it has been some of the greatest moments of my life so far. Thank you to all of the fans, and thank you for all of those who supported us, it was a great way to play this field out."

Like most of the Hardhat players, Richey grew up watching Post 22 baseball at Fitzgerald Stadium and spent six years in the program.