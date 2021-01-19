ANDERSON: The echo of a basketball game

It was different, creeping towards a little strange Friday and Saturday, covering South Dakota Mines men’s and women’s basketball.
The Hardrockers played their first home game of the season last weekend. I still don’t quite know how this happened, but it did. The Mines men faced Regis University Friday night, but the women’s game was postponed because of COVID issues. The Hardrocker women took on Colorado School of Mines Saturday, but the men’s game was postponed because of — you guessed it — COVID issues.
As least I think that is weird who that happened.
Both were played without any paying customers. In the gym were Mines officials and workers, the players and coaches and a pinch of media.
Mines public address announcer Kevin Phillips couldn’t resist and announced: “Today’s paid attendance, zero.”
That's Kevin.
With a basically an empty gym, the chirping of tennis shoes on the floor and the bouncing of the basketball seemed to echo at times, and the coaches had to be careful with their choice of words as the game officials likely could hear everything they uttered.
As of now, this is how it will be for most home basketball games at Goodell Gymnasium, except for some rivalry games this week against Chadron State Thursday night and Black Hills State Saturday night.
During those games, there will be limited number of “preselected attendees.” Rostered individuals (players and coaches) from each school will be allowed to submit two names to be added to the approved spectator list, and only those people will be allowed in the facility.
If you’re a Mines fan, I hope you now somebody on the team.
Of course, all fans in attendance will be required to wear face masks and follow all other COVID guidelines. Visiting fans will also be asked to pay admission to gain access to the games and concessions will be available.
The same attendance policy will be in place for Mines volleyball (yes, volleyball in January) against BHSU (March 12) and Chadron State (March 26).
It proved to be a good weekend for the Mines men’s team, as the 'Rockers held off Regis University 74-70 — the first-ever win for SD Mines over Regis in 10 games.
It was also a little strange seeing former Hardrocker Troy Brady play for the Rangers. Brady is a graduate transfer and he scored nine points and had five assists and three steals.
The Mines women didn’t have the same kind of success, falling to Colorado Mines 66-52. The Hardrockers trailed just 44-42 going into the fourth, but ran out of gas.
Playing for the Orediggers was former Sturgis Scooper, Loralee Stock, who scored four points. Stock, a sophomore, is averaging 5.8 points a game this season.
It was different for sure, but getting a chance to cover some college basketball was worth it, even in these circumstances.
Each week is not a given for these players and coaches to play because of the pandemic. All they can do is get ready and hope.
Besides, knock on wood, if everything works out, it is Mines vs. BHSU Saturday. Longtime alumni and fans of both schools know what this means.
This and that
n Mike Roach passes away: I got a message recently on the passing of Mike Roach, former Rapid City Central football coach and one of the three Roach brothers who are in the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame. The other two brothers are Dick and Paul.
Mike Roach, 77, coached for 42 years at the high school, college and professional levels. He began his coaching career at Rapid City Central in 1966 before moving to the University of South Dakota in 1975, where he was the linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. From there, Roach went on to a 28-year career as an assistant in the Canadian Football League, where he was a part of Grey Cup championship teams in 1987, 1998 and 2001.
Brothers Dick and Paul both coached at the Division I level, as well as in the NFL. Paul was also the athletics director the University of Wyoming. Paul was inducted into the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, Dick in 2002 and Mike in 2010.
n Jensen joins 1,000-point club: Jones County sophomore Jadyn Jensen recently went over the 1,000-point mark in her career Jan. 12 against Colome.
In that win over Colome, the 5-foot-10 inch Jensen had 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. She is averaging 20.9 points a game this season, along with 6.9 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 2.7 assists a game
Jensen, who has been playing for the Coyotes since her 8th grade season, has Jones County out to a nice start this season at 7-3. Jones County will have a big rivalry game Friday at Kadoka Area.
n Rodeo Night with the Rush: With the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo Rapid City coming up at the end of the month into February, local rodeo fans can get a little preview (kind of) as the Rapid City Rush host it’s first “Rodeo Night,” Saturday, honoring the official state sport of South Dakota.
The Rush take on the Utah Grizzlies Saturday night at 7:05.
Before the game a “meet-and-greet” with present and past rodeo champions and rodeo queens will take place at 5:30 p.m. During the first intermission, the team will honor top-ranked professional cowboys and cowgirls from the state of South Dakota. Throughout the game, the Rush players will wear a specialty jersey that will be auctioned off following the game. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Black Hills Stock Show Foundation.
"Our organization is excited to bring together two great sports for one amazing night for our community,” said Todd Mackin, President of Spire Hockey and the Rush, in a press release. “We look forward to honoring the accomplishments of all the cowboys, cowgirls and rodeo queens in attendance.”
Fans can purchase their tickets for Rodeo Night with the “Rodeo Hat Trick.” It gives fans a ticket to the Saturday night hockey game for any seat in the ice arena (except club level and glass seats), a ticket to “Broncs for Breakfast” on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at James Kjerstad Events Center at the Central States Fairgrounds at 10 a.m., and a ticket to Rodeo Rapid City's PRCA Rodeo and Freestyle Bullfights on Thursday, Feb. 4. The package costs $45. Fans may purchase the “Rodeo Hat Trick” online or at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena Box Office.