ANDERSON: The echo of a basketball game

It was different for sure, but getting a chance to cover some college basketball was worth it, even in these circumstances.

Each week is not a given for these players and coaches to play because of the pandemic. All they can do is get ready and hope.

Besides, knock on wood, if everything works out, it is Mines vs. BHSU Saturday. Longtime alumni and fans of both schools know what this means.

This and that

n Mike Roach passes away: I got a message recently on the passing of Mike Roach, former Rapid City Central football coach and one of the three Roach brothers who are in the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame. The other two brothers are Dick and Paul.

Mike Roach, 77, coached for 42 years at the high school, college and professional levels. He began his coaching career at Rapid City Central in 1966 before moving to the University of South Dakota in 1975, where he was the linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. From there, Roach went on to a 28-year career as an assistant in the Canadian Football League, where he was a part of Grey Cup championship teams in 1987, 1998 and 2001.