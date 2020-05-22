ANDERSON: We're getting closer to shouting 'play ball'

Friday was a sad day for Hot Springs High School football fans and the community as a whole, when it was learned that former head football coach Larry Ireland passed away earlier in the day.

Ireland led the 1974 Bison to an undefeated 9-0 season and its lone football state title. It was before the state implemented the current postseason state tournament. The Bison were voted No. 1 in Class B by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association and he was named the 1974 South Dakota Coach of the Year.

That year the Bison also won a Black Hills Conference title. Ireland spent four seasons at the helm in Hot Springs (1973-76), where he had an overall record of 29-7. He was also an assistant basketball coach and teacher.

Ireland and that 1974 team was inducted in the inaugural Hot Springs High School Athletics Hall of Fame. Among the players on that squad were HSHS individual Hall of Famers Rick Wass, who went on to play at South Dakota School of Mines and earn that program’s Hall of Fame honors; Quinten Hofer, who started on the offensive line at South Dakota State University and two-time all-state running back Paul Oberpriller. The quarterback on that team was a sophomore, Carlos Cornay, who went on to play at Dakota State University.