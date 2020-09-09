Ankle injury might Miller his season

"The whole team has to pick up the void," Fangio said. "It's not the player that ends up playing for him. It's not the defense, it's not the offense, it's not the special teams. It's everybody. When you lose a player of that caliber, everybody's got to pick up the slack -- in all facets -- on the field and off the field, in the locker room.

"And we have a good enough team to do that. If you're a good enough team you can overcome these injuries. There's countless examples of that over the years, very recently, very long time ago, any time you want to look at, there's been these types of injuries that teams have overcome and still had successful seasons," Fangio added.

"And we want to be added to that list."

Fangio noted the Broncos went 7-5 last year after losing Chubb in Week 4.

"We played our best football after that, and that's not because we didn't have Bradley; we just kept developing as a team and we compensated for him," Fangio said. "And we have a better team this year overall. So, I expect us to still be a good team without Von."

There's no denying, however, that it just got a whole lot tougher for the Broncos to return to the playoffs this year and avoid becoming the first Super Bowl champion to spend the following five seasons missing out on the playoffs altogether.