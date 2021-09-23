Anna Egge’s 11 aces power RC Christian to straight sets win over STM to remain unbeaten

Anna Egge could hardly be stopped at the service line Thursday night.
Whether a top-spin serve that clipped the back line, a short floater or even a trickle serve, the sophomore outside hitter was lethal at putting points away, totaling 11 aces along with 12 kills as No. 3 Rapid City Christian topped host St. Thomas More in straight sets, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19, to remain undefeated.
“It definitely was a little surprising,” Egge said. “I was proud of how I played and I just give all the glory to God for that.”
In addition to Egge’s performance, junior outside hitter Olivia Kieffer had another dominating match for the Comets (13-0), collecting 17 kills and 12 digs, while Kylie Kallio tallied 35 assists.
“I was super proud of her. It just seemed like she was back there, took some deep breaths and just served it,” RC Christian head coach Elizabeth Kieffer said of Egge. “I think it excites the whole team. I think every point is different. I think you have to go in and play each point, but it definitely excited our team.”
Reese Ross earned 14 kills and nine digs for the Cavaliers (13-5), who snapped an eight-match and 15-set winning streak. Dani Godkin added 17 assists, while Mairin Duffy and Quinn Kemp picked up two aces apiece.
“I think (Egge) is a great server, but when it comes down to it, we really struggle with a mental block when we play Christian,” STM head coach Shannah Loeffen said. “I have a great team, I love all my players, but that bond that Chrsitian has is something that I think every team in our conference strives to have.”
The two squads equaled each others’ intensity in the opening set, with RC Christian gaining a small lead but never being able to break away. Finally, ahead 21-19, Egge dialed up back-to-back aces, her first of the match, on a 4-0 run and the Comets took a one-set advantage with a down-the-line spike from Kieffer.
Egge continued her impressive play from the line with three straight aces to begin the second set. Kieffer helped stretch her team’s lead out further with a pair of aces and a combined block with Alexa Ham, and RC Christian was suddenly out to a 17-6 lead.
“I would say that in practice we definitely focus on serving and continuously hammer down on serving,” Egge said. “One of the biggest things for me is just going back there and having a good toss and knowing my toss is good to execute serves.”
St. Thomas More fought back in the set, however, as Duffy turned in a trio of kills and Ross fired in another one off a dig to cut its deficit to five, 19-14, on an 8-2 run. But a pair of kills by Kieffer and an ace from Kallio aided in RC Christian’s 6-0 stretch to close out the set and take a two-sets-to-none lead.
“Playing a strong team like Christian is really good for us mentally,” Loeffen said. “We have to learn how to dig ourselves out of a hole, but also their coach is phenomenal. She works with them so much. They have really put in the effort and put in the time to be as successful as they are.”
The Cavaliers grabbed an early 4-1 advantage in the third set, their largest of the night and first since the opening two points of the match, and continued to lead through 9-6 before the Comets whittled away at the margin and evened it 12-12 with a kill and an ace from Egge, and another strike by Kieffer off a dig. That swing turned into a 10-0 run as Egge laced three more aces on three straight points to help put RC Christian in front 19-13.
The Comets won five of the next 12 points before Egge finished off the victory with a spike down the line.
“I think STM fought hard and they played great defense, and have some really good hitters,” Elizabeth Kieffer said. “They put the ball away some too, so it was fun to play them.”
Rapid City Christian travels to Sioux Falls on Saturday for a tournament at the Sanford Pentagon, while St. Thomas More is set to compete in the Belle Fourche Invitational on Saturday.
