Anna Egge’s 11 aces power RC Christian to straight sets win over STM to remain unbeaten

“I think (Egge) is a great server, but when it comes down to it, we really struggle with a mental block when we play Christian,” STM head coach Shannah Loeffen said. “I have a great team, I love all my players, but that bond that Chrsitian has is something that I think every team in our conference strives to have.”

The two squads equaled each others’ intensity in the opening set, with RC Christian gaining a small lead but never being able to break away. Finally, ahead 21-19, Egge dialed up back-to-back aces, her first of the match, on a 4-0 run and the Comets took a one-set advantage with a down-the-line spike from Kieffer.

Egge continued her impressive play from the line with three straight aces to begin the second set. Kieffer helped stretch her team’s lead out further with a pair of aces and a combined block with Alexa Ham, and RC Christian was suddenly out to a 17-6 lead.

“I would say that in practice we definitely focus on serving and continuously hammer down on serving,” Egge said. “One of the biggest things for me is just going back there and having a good toss and knowing my toss is good to execute serves.”