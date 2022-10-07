 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS AA STATE TENNIS

Anna Mueller, Kaiya Parkin earn back-to-back state titles as Stevens rolls to second straight tennis championship

100822-Tennis09.jpg

Rapid City Stevens Arabella Scott, right, is congratulated by her teammate Anna Mueller, left, and teammate and sister Alastrina Scott after winning No. 5 singles championship on the final day of the Class AA girls state tennis tournament on Friday at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

 Matt Gade

Entering her championship singles match Friday afternoon, Anna Mueller said her mom reminded her of what it meant. Not only would she be playing back-to-back state titles, but it’d be the last match of her high school career.

The Rapid City Stevens senior was clinical in her swan song, losing only three points in the first set en route to a dominating 6-0, 6-0 victory over O’Gorman’s Cecelia Bender in Flight 3 to finish her tenure with the Raiders as a two-time state champion.

“I just feel so happy to know that this is the way to close my chapter on high school tennis and how far I’ve come since I started,” an emotional Mueller said afterward. “I just realized that it was the last time I was going to be playing tennis for this team, so I just focused on every single point and just tried not to mess up.”

100822-Tennis01.JPG

Rapid City Stevens No. 3 doubles team of Anna Mueller, right, and Lindsey Pfingston hug after defeating Sioux Falls Lincoln in the championship match on the final day of the Class AA girls state tennis tournament on Friday at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

Her performance, coupled with a repeat state title for Kaiya Parkin and first-time champions Bella Scott, Evelyn Haar and Lindsey Pfingston, powered Stevens to the top of the team standings, and thus the podium, to capture the Class AA State Championship for the second straight year on its home courts at Sioux Park.

“We lost coach (Dan) Sherrill a couple years ago, and he always talked about grit,” longtime Raiders head coach Jason Olson said. “You’ve got to have grit, and this team had a lot of grit. It’s amazing that they could do this back-to-back years. I’m pretty proud of them.”

Stevens blew away its competition, amassing 479 points and winning the title by more than 100 over runner-up O’Gorman. The championship comes after the Raiders finished off a perfect 28-0 regular season last week.

“I’m so happy with how the team has done this year,” Mueller said. “Nobody really believed in us except us, and to do it during my senior year has really been so special for me.”

100822-Tennis11.jpg

Rapid City Stevens' Kaiya Parkin is congratulated by her teammates after winning the No. 3 singles championship on the final day of the Class AA girls state tennis tournament on Friday at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

Thursday’s weather, which forced the completion of only the first round of singles and all but the finals of doubles, left the majority of matches to be played Friday. Stevens entered the final day in second place, and handled the heavy slate to rise to first.

“Last night we were up late. I said get to bed, come ready to play. This is what you’ve done all year,” Olson said. “Nobody plays a more grueling schedule. It’s 28 matches. That’s a lot of matches, some people think it’s too much, but it prepares us for this gauntlet, and it is a gauntlet.”

Parkin needed a comeback performance to earn her second straight title in Flight 4. The Raiders senior battled back from a one-set deficit to force a 10-point match tiebreaker, where she roared out to a 9-2 lead and captured the championship on her second match point to top Watertown’s Josie Heyn 4-6, 6-2, 10-3.

“It was a really satisfying feeling, especially because I was down for a really long time in the finals match, and being able to switch my mental game and begin to win was such a great feeling,” Parkin said. “And I had my teammates there supporting me. It doesn’t feel like a ‘me’ win, it just feels like a ‘we’ win. We all won that.” 

Haar’s state title came in dramatic fashion shortly after Parkin’s, serving as the final match of the tournament. Court 1 was surrounded by spectators, players and coaches as the Stevens senior was taken to a second-set tiebreaker by a resilient Ellie Huber of O’Gorman in Flight 6. Haar staved off two set points and converted her second match point to leg out a 6-1, 7-6(11-9) victory for her maiden championship.

“It’s my last, too, because it’s my senior year, so I’m just excited to win the last match of my career,” Haar said. “It was so stressful, but honestly it was almost good because I’d got my whole team cheering for me because I was the last one out. It was really nice actually.”

100822-Tennis10.jpg

Rapid City Stevens Evelyn Haar, celebrates her set point tie-break to defeat Sioux Falls O'Gorman's Ellie Huber for the No. 6 singles championship on the final day of the Class AA girls state tennis tournament on Friday at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

Freshman Bella Scott also picked up her inaugural title in Flight 5, emerging from a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 win in her semifinal match to beat Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Julia Hedrick 6-4, 6-1.

“Bella and I are really close,” Olson said. “She spent a whole summer with me a couple years ago working, and I saw the growth and was like ‘You need to run track,’ and she ran track and got faster and quicker. She has all the shots. You look at her, she’s a dangerous player.”

100822-Tennis07.JPG

Rapid City Stevens Arabella Scott competes in the No. 2 doubles championship match with teammate Kaiya Parkin on the final day of the Class AA girls state tennis tournament on Friday at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

Lindsey Pfingston snagged her first championship as well, partnering with Mueller earlier in the day to defeat the team of Hedrick and Rachel Blackman 10-3 in Flight 3 doubles to cap off her senior season.

“I helped raise her at the tennis courts for many years when she was younger, so I was so happy for her,” Olson said. “She never expected to be on varsity. She didn’t even know she was going to play this year, and now she wins a state championship.”

100822-Tennis03.JPG

Rapid City Stevens Lindsey Pfingston competes in No. 3 doubles with teammate Anna Mueller in the championship match on the final day of the Class AA girls state tennis tournament on Friday at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

Stevens had a few disappointments on the day, as its top two singles players were bumped from the tournament before finals and its two top doubles teams were defeated in their title matches, but the Raiders nevertheless topped the field yet again for another championship.

“It’s moments like these that I will never forget,” Parkin said. “I’ll grow up and I'll tell my kids about it, and other new friends in college tennis and so on. It’s a really cool thing.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

