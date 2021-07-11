Announcing the inaugural annual Dakota Tennis Circuit and 4th annual Midland Scientific Open

The inaugural Dakota Tennis Circuit will take place across North Dakota and South Dakota this summer.

In an area first, four cities have teamed up to create an exciting tennis circuit championship. Players will be able to compete across a series of tennis tournaments earning prize money and points that go toward a Dakota Circuit crown. The tournaments are the $15,000 Red River Open in Fargo, North Dakota July 9-11; the $20,000 South Dakota Adult Open in Sioux Falls July 16-18; the $12,000 Midland Scientific Open in Rapid City July 30-August 1; and the $6,000 Mayo Pharmacy Bismarck Open in Bismarck, North Dakota August 6-8.

Prize money will be awarded to each tournament’s top performers. Additional prize money is awarded to the circuit champion in both the men’s and women’s singles divisions. Organizers hope the introduction of the Dakota Tennis Circuit will grow further excitement in professional tennis within the region, while attracting additional tennis talent from other parts of the country.

Additional information on the Dakota Tennis Circuit, as well as on individual tournaments, is available at www.dakotatennis.org. Media questions can be directed to info@dakotatennis.org