Annual Christmas Bird Counts set for Black Hills

Audubon's 122nd Annual Christmas Bird Count is in progress now through Jan. 5. In the Black Hills, upcoming bird counts include:

Dec. 28 – Badlands National Park. Contact: Nancy Drilling, dril0008@gmail.com, drillingn@yahoo.com, 605-791-0459.

Jan. 2 – Spearfish. Meet at 7:30 a.m. at McDonald’s. Contact: Daniel Bjerke, 605-381-0493, dlbjerke@midco.net

Birders of all ages are welcome to contribute to this fun, nationwide community science project, which provides ornithologists with a crucial snapshot of our native bird populations during the winter months. Each individual count is performed in a count circle with a diameter of 15 miles. At least 10 volunteers, including a compiler to coordinate the process, typically count in each circle. The volunteers break up into small parties and follow assigned routes, which change little from year to year, counting every bird they see. In most count circles, some people also watch feeders instead of following routes.

Interested birders must arrange with the count compiler in advance to participate. Participants should bring lunch, drinking water, warm clothing and footwear. Binoculars, field guides and spotting scopes are suggested, for those who have them. A complete list of Christmas Bird Counts in South Dakota and nearby states can be found at audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.

The Christmas Bird Count will be CBC Live, a crowd-sourced, hemisphere-wide storytelling function using Esri mapping software. This “story-map” will ask users to upload a photo taken during their Christmas Bird Count as well as a short anecdote to paint a global picture of the Christmas Bird Count in real time.

The Christmas Bird Count censuses provide valuable data about the number of bird species and numbers of each species occurring within set geographic areas on an early winter day. The results are compiled into the longest running database in ornithology, representing 122 years of unbroken data on trends of early-winter bird populations across the Americas.

When combined with other surveys such as the Breeding Bird Survey (pwrc.usgs.gov/bbs/), Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count provides a picture of how the continent's bird populations have changed in time and space over the past hundred years. The long-term perspective is vital for conservationists. It informs strategies to protect birds and their habitat, and helps identify environmental issues that can have implications for people as well. Christmas Bird Count data has been used in more than 300 peer-reviewed articles.

This year, the Audubon Christmas Bird Count will mobilize nearly 80,000 volunteer bird counters in more than 2,600 locations across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.

