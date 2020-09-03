Annual Coley Tournament set for this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Coley Memorial Baseball Tournament will be Saturday through Monday at McKeague Field, Pete Lien Memorial Field and Jamie Johnson Field.

The annual tournament is now in its 14th season and was originally named after Mike Coley, a former amateur baseball player who passed away the previous year. The tournament family also lost two other former players in recent years — Bob Ellwanger and Kenny Foster.

The tournament will consist of a 58-over division and a 48-over division. There will be 12 teams competing, including several teams from the Denver area, two from the Sioux Falls area, one from Rapid City (Angels), one from Custer and from from St. Louis.

In the 58-over division are the Patriots, Coyotes, Pheasants, Players, Custer, Buffaloes and Toughnuts.

In the 48-over division are the Thunder, Buffaloes, Mets, Cardinals and Angels.

Round robin play in each division begins Saturday morning and runs through Sunday evening. The two teams with the best records in each division will meet for the title games, set for 9 a.m. at McKeague (58s) and Pete Lien (48s).