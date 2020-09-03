 Skip to main content
Annual Coley Tournament set for this weekend
AMATEUR BASEBALL

Members of the Denver Players and Denver Buffaloes 58 shake hands after the over-58 division championship of the Mike Coley Memorial Baseball tournament in 2016 at McKeague Field.

 Jurnal file photo

The 2020 Coley Memorial Baseball Tournament will be Saturday through Monday at McKeague Field, Pete Lien Memorial Field and Jamie Johnson Field.

The annual tournament is now in its 14th season and was originally named after Mike Coley, a former amateur baseball player who passed away the previous year. The tournament family also lost two other former players in recent years — Bob Ellwanger and Kenny Foster.

The tournament will consist of a 58-over division and a 48-over division. There will be 12 teams competing, including several teams from the Denver area, two from the Sioux Falls area, one from Rapid City (Angels), one from Custer and from from St. Louis.

In the 58-over division are the Patriots, Coyotes, Pheasants, Players, Custer, Buffaloes and Toughnuts.

In the 48-over division are the Thunder, Buffaloes, Mets, Cardinals and Angels.

Round robin play in each division begins Saturday morning and runs through Sunday evening. The two teams with the best records in each division will meet for the title games, set for 9 a.m. at McKeague (58s) and Pete Lien (48s).

A majority of the games will be at McKeague and Pete Lien, but because of the constitution a handful of games will be at Jamie Johnson in order to complete the schedule.

"It should be a lot of fun and it should be another great tournament," said tournament director John Sayles.

Saturday's Games

9 a.m. --  Angels vs. Cardinals (M), Buffalos vs. Coyotes (PL),  Patriots vs. Pheasants (JJ).

11:15  a.m.-- Thunder vs. Cardinals (M), Custer vs. Buffalos (PL)., Players vs. Toughnuts (JJ).

1:30  p.m. -- Angels vs. Buffalos (M), Custer vs. Patriots (PL).

3:45 p.m. -- Buffalos vs. Mets (M), Coyotes vs. Players (PL)

6 p.m. -- Mets vs. Thunder (M), Pheasants vs. Toughnuts (PL)

Sunday's Games

8 a.m. --  Players vs. Pheasants (M), Angels vs. Mets (PL).

10:15 a.m. --  Patriots vs. Toughnuts (M), Mets vs. Cardinals (PL), Custer vs. Coyotes (JJ).

12:30 p.m. --  Buffalos vs. Patriots (M), Cardinals vs. Buffalos (PL)

2:45 p.m. -- Coyotes vs. Pheasants (M), Thunder vs. Buffalos (PL)

5 p.m. -- Custer vs. Players (M), Angels vs. Thunder (PL)

7:15 p.m. --  Buffalos vs. Toughnuts (M).

Monday's Games

9 a.m. -- 58 championship (M)

9 a.m. -- 48 championship (PL)

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

