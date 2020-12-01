Annual Day of Giving for nonprofits is Tuesday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Organizations are figuring out how to deliver services differently. Many are seeing an increase in demand for services and figuring out how to meet that. During a crisis like this, often donors shift where they donate and support more basic-needs organizations, so some organizations have seen an increase in support, but not all,” Gibson said.

“Arts and cultural organizations tend to be hit the hardest in an economic downturn,” she said.

Beyond fundraising, nonprofits can use Day of Giving to thank donors, announce new initiatives and recruit volunteers.

“Organizations often are so busy doing the mission-focused work that they don’t have time or resources to promote what they’re doing. Hopefully this day creates a big megaphone for nonprofits,” Gibson said.

In previous years, many nonprofits have hosted open houses or other in-person events for donors on Day of Giving, but because of the pandemic, nonprofits are opting for more virtual events. Gibson encourages anyone who wants to support a South Dakota nonprofit to visit that organization’s website and social media to learn more.