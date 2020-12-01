Annual Day of Giving for nonprofits is Tuesday

South Dakota Day of Giving is a chance to give back to nonprofit organizations whose resources are strained by the turmoil of 2020.
Day of Giving is an event for nonprofits to raise money and awareness about their work. Day of Giving is Dec. 1, the Tuesday after the biggest shopping weekend of the year. Day of Giving begins at midnight on Dec. 1 and continues through 11:59 p.m. that day.
This year, more than 400 nonprofit organizations statewide have signed up to participate in South Dakota Day of Giving. About one-third of those nonprofits are located in Black Hills communities, and several other nonprofits serve the entire state. For a complete list, go to southdakotagives.org/participating-nonprofits. Donations can be made online, and 100% of the money raised goes to the nonprofits, according to Kelly Gibson, South Dakota Gives coordinator.
In 2019, South Dakota Day of Giving raised more than $1.5 million statewide, she said.
“Day of Giving was created in response to the consumerism of the season. We’re setting aside a day to draw attention to the important nonprofit work that happens in communities and give the public a chance to support it. Nonprofits are such a critical part of our community,” Gibson said.
Nonprofits have been hit hard by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“Organizations are figuring out how to deliver services differently. Many are seeing an increase in demand for services and figuring out how to meet that. During a crisis like this, often donors shift where they donate and support more basic-needs organizations, so some organizations have seen an increase in support, but not all,” Gibson said.
“Arts and cultural organizations tend to be hit the hardest in an economic downturn,” she said.
Beyond fundraising, nonprofits can use Day of Giving to thank donors, announce new initiatives and recruit volunteers.
“Organizations often are so busy doing the mission-focused work that they don’t have time or resources to promote what they’re doing. Hopefully this day creates a big megaphone for nonprofits,” Gibson said.
In previous years, many nonprofits have hosted open houses or other in-person events for donors on Day of Giving, but because of the pandemic, nonprofits are opting for more virtual events. Gibson encourages anyone who wants to support a South Dakota nonprofit to visit that organization’s website and social media to learn more.
“It is definitely worth going to the website and social media and learning about how (a nonprofit) is participating and reaching out to the organization to understand how a donor could best support it,” Gibson said. “We certainly know the need is up.”
“The day is about generosity and so part of it is about making financial contributions, but there are a number of ways to offer support. So many organizations are still looking for volunteers who can support them virtually and in person,” she said. “You can introduce your friends and family to an organization. The best way to learn about (opportunities to help) is to pick up the phone and call the organization that’s doing good work you want to support.”
